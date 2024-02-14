Designing Success: Interiors and More IPO Offers Investors a Stylish Opportunity

The market capitalization of Interiors and More IPO is Rs 158.8 Cr.

Interiors and More Limited’s revenue increased by 153.09% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 467.64% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022

Ahmedabad, Feb 14: The initial public offering of the Interiors and More Limited’s comprises of upto 18,50,400 Equity shares (fresh issue) of Rs 10 face value at price range of Rs 216 to Rs 227 per share aggregating upto Rs 42 crore. Minimum lot size for the application is 600 shares which translates in to Rs 1,36,200 per application at upper price band.

Interiors and More IPO is a SME Book Built Issue IPO proposed to list at NSE SME while Trust Fintech IPO is a SME Book Built Issue proposed to list at NSE SME.

IPO Highlights – Interiors & More Limited

IPO Opens on February 15, 2024 IPO Closes on February 20, 2024 Price Range Rs.216 to Rs. 227 Per Share Issue Size (No of Shares) Upto 18,50,400 Shares Issue Size (Rs. Cr) Upto Rs. 42.00 crore Lot Size 600 Shares Listing on NSE Emerge, SME Platform of NSE

Interiors & More Private Limited is majorly in Business Services business from last 12 years and currently, company operations are active.

Manish Mohan Tibrewal, aged 47, serves as the Promoter and Managing Director of the Company. Ekta Tibrewal, aged 48 years, is Executive Director of the Company. Rajat Vijender Singhal and Rahul Jhunjhunwala are the Directors of the company. It’s registered office is in Mumbai (Maharashtra).

Interiors and More Ltd was incorporated in the year 2012 and are into the business of trading, importing, and selling artificial flowers. Interiors and More Ltd manufactures and trades high quality artificial flowers, plants, and decor items for homes and offices. The manufacturing facility of Interiors and More Ltd is fully equipped with all necessary tools to manufacture, test and handle quality control. It also handles its entire logistics internally.

It has a 57,000 SFT manufacture facility and Umargam and another 7,000 SFT facility in Umbergaon; both located in the state of Gujarat. Artificial flowers offered by Interiors and More Ltd include rose, yellow marigold, green grass in mats, green Leaves, carnations, hydrangea, and hanging orchids. The company also trades in other accessories like fountains, battery-operated candles, chandeliers, vases, artificial trees, and furniture. The company has 93 employees on its rolls.

The company has shown significant growth in both volume and revenue across its product categories, reflecting its successful expansion and market penetration.

With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Interiors & More has established itself as a leading provider in the artificial flowers and home décor market.

Managing Director of the company,

Manish Tibrewal in his media address at Ahmedabad on Tuesday said “Our business strengths include rising market demand, competitive landscape, innovation and design Capabilities, manufacturing and supply chain, distribution and sales channels”.

Interiors & More’s journey from a trader of artificial flowers to a renowned manufacturer and trader of a wide array of décor products showcases its adaptability, market understanding, and commitment to excellence, positioning it for continued success in the home décor industry.

While the company boasts to be the first of its kind to the world of IPO, there are certain risk factors to be kept in mind while investing in the company. They include the facts that its Registered Office, Factory, Showroom and its Warehouses are not owned by it. The same are occupied by it on a lease basis. Company’s product is subject to frequently changing designs, patterns, customer requirements and tastes. The company is dependent on various kinds of Supplier for the supply of raw materials, services and finished goods.

Lead Manager of Interiors and More Limited IPO is Gretex Corporate Services Private Limited.

The company intends to utilize the Net Fresh Issue Proceeds for the following Objects