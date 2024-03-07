realme Launches 12 Series 5G

Introducing the realme 12+ 5G and realme 12 5G with enhanced features and performance

First Sale for realme 12 Series 5G starts from 6th March 2024, 3pm onwards till 10th March 2024 with limited offers starting from INR 18999 on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels for realme 12+5G and limited offers starting from INR 14999 on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels for realme 12 5G

Ahmedabad, March 7: realme, India’s leading smartphone service provider, unveiled its latest offerings today with the launch of the realme 12 Series 5G. This new series introduces two standout smartphones: the realme 12+ 5G and the realme 12 5G, representing a significant milestone in realme’s journey. The launch aligns with the company’s revamped strategy, ‘Make it real,’ and a refreshed brand identity aimed at resonating with young users.

The realme 12+ 5G sets a new standard for mid-range smartphones, offering an exceptional PLUS experience. It features the segment’s first 50 MP SONY LYT-600 main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 2X In-sensor zoom, and a Cinematic 2X Portrait Mode for capturing clear, DSLR-like portraits. The phone also boasts a 112° ultra-wide camera, a 16MP HD selfie camera, a 120Hz Ultra-Smooth AMOLED Display, and 67W SUPER VOOC charging with a massive 5000mAh battery for long-lasting use.

The realme 12+ 5G is available in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige, with storage variants of 8GB+128GB priced at INR 20999 and 8GB+256GB priced at INR 21999. Buyers of the 8GB+256GB variant can avail of bank offers worth INR 1000 with no-cost EMI up to 9 months on realme.com & Flipkart. Customers will also receive realme Buds T300 worth INR 3998 on the purchase of the smartphone from mainline channels.

On the other hand, the realme 12 5G is a feature-packed smartphone boasting a 108 MP 3X Zoom Portrait Camera for capturing high-quality images. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset for smooth performance and features a 6.72-inch FHD+ Sunlight Display with a High Color Display for vibrant and clear visuals. The phone also includes a 45W SUPERVOOC Charge, a massive 5000mAh battery, dual stereo speakers, expansive memory, an 8MP selfie camera, a dynamic button for biometric identification, and Riding Mode*. It comes with Mini Capsule 2.0 and offers protection from water and fine particles. The realme 12 5G is available in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green, with storage variants of 6GB +128 GB priced at INR 16999 and 8GB+128GB priced at INR 17999. Buyers of the 8GB+128GB variant can avail bank offers worth INR 1000 with no-cost EMI up to 9 months on realme.com & up to 6 months on Flipkart. Buyers will also receive realme Buds Wireless 3 worth INR 2998 on the purchase of the smartphone from mainline channels.

Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said, “Today marks a significant moment in our journey as we proudly introduce two stellar additions to the realme 12 Series 5G – the realme 12+ 5G and the realme 12 5G. This launch resonates strongly with our revamped ‘Make it real’ strategy. Our refreshed brand identity is designed to connect with young users, offering them best-in-class technology that fits their dynamic lifestyles, and both the smartphones are a showcase of that commitment. We believe that the realme 12 Series 5G embodies this completely, providing unparalleled value and performance in the mid-premium segment.”

Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Communication, MediaTek India, said, “MediaTek powers smartphones from mainstream to the flagship segment, and through our collaboration with Realme for their latest smartphone realme 12 Series 5G Powered by MediaTek Dimensity, we continue to focus on making our great technology accessible to everyone. realme 12+ 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is equipped with MediaTek MiraVision display & video enhancements, AI-powered cameras, 5G UltraSave, dual 5G SIM, greater CPU performance and smooth gaming experience with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming technology. Further, we look forward to strengthening our ongoing collaboration and working towards newer advancements.”