Popular Vehicles and Services prepares to accelerate growth with IPO launch

Bid /Offer will Opens on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 and Thursday, Closes on March 14, 2024. The Anchor Investor Bidding Data shall be Monday, March 11, 2024

Ahmedabad, March 7: Popular Vehicles and Services Limited, a diversified company based in Kerala, is planning to launch its initial public offering (IPO).

Naveen Philip Managing Director , Raj Narayan, CEO, John Verghese, Chief Finance Officer and Anupam Paliwa, Senior Director, Investment Banking were in Ahmedabad to interact with the media regarding the proposed IPO.

The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth INR 250 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.19 crore equity shares by Banyantree Growth Capital II, LLC. At present, promoters hold a 69.45% stake in Popular Vehicles and Services and Banyan Tree owns over 30 % stake in the company.

Popular Vehicles acquired 11 service centers and 2 showrooms from a dealer of Maruti Suzuki in Kerala in 2021. Further, they acquired 8 showrooms, 17 service centers, and 3 sales outlets and booking offices of BharatBenz in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. They have also expanded their post-sale services and repair verticals in the last three Fiscals. Their revenue from servicing passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles has seen a significant increase, from ₹3,651.64 million and ₹675.06 million in Fiscal 2021 to ₹5,716.13 million and ₹1,418.65 million in Fiscal 2023, respectively. In Fiscal 2023, they were ranked ‘All India Highest in the Bodyshop Load’ for Maruti Suzuki. Further, the number of electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles sold by us has also increased from 252 in Fiscal 2022 to 3,381 in Fiscal 2023.

Popular Vehicles and Services Limited is a well-established company with a presence in various sectors, including automotive, media, and real estate. The company has a strong track record of growth and profitability.

The company’s primary business is in the automotive sector, where it is involved in the distribution of vehicles, spare parts, and servicing. It also has interests in media through its publication division and real estate through its property development projects.

Popular Vehicles and Services Limited has shown consistent revenue growth over the years, indicating a stable business model. However, investors should carefully review the company’s financial statements to assess its profitability, debt levels, and cash flow.

The automotive sector, which is the company’s primary business, is subject to cyclical trends and regulatory changes. Investors should consider the long-term outlook for the industry before investing in the company’s IPO.

The valuation of Popular Vehicles and Services Limited’s IPO will depend on various factors, including its financial performance, industry outlook, and market conditions. Investors should compare the company’s valuation with its peers to assess whether the IPO is priced attractively.

Overall, investors should carefully review the company’s prospectus and consult with financial advisors before making any investment decisions.