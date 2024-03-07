Ahmedabad Women Rally for ‘Inspire Inclusion’ on Women’s Day, demand prohibition enforcement

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 7: On the eve of International Women’s Day, several women’s groups in Ahmedabad, including the All Mahila Sankritik Sangathan (AIMSS), Ahmedabad Women’s Action Group (AWAG), Mansi Mahila Seva Sakhi Mandal- Mansi Charitable Trust, and Majoor Mahajan Sangh (Nari Vibhag), organized a protest demonstration at Sardar Baug. The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Inspire Inclusion’.

During the protest, the groups raised several demands, including strict implementation of the liquor prohibition policy, a ban on obscenity in all media, stringent punishment for culprits in crimes against women, measures to control price rises, employment opportunities for all women, and strict enforcement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention) Act of 2013.

The participants also expressed concerns about the increasing problems of liquor and drug addiction in the state. They pledged to play their role in ensuring the strict implementation of the liquor prohibition policy.

Additionally, a Women’s Conference will be organized on Saturday, 9th March 2024, at AWAG near Nishant Flat, Bhudarpura, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad, starting at 4:30 PM.