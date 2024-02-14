NSE wins ‘2024 Best of the Best Awards’ by Asia Asset Management for Best Infrastructure Platform in Asia

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Feb 14: SE, India’s leading stock exchange, was recognized as the Best Infrastructure Platform in Asia in ‘2024 Best of the Best Awards’ by Asia Asset Management – an Asia-Pacific trade publication catering to asset managers, pension funds and institutional investors.

‘Best of the Best Awards’ is an annual awards programme by Asia Asset Management that gives recognition to financial institutions and pension funds for outstanding achievements over the past calendar year. NSE won in their regional award category.

NSE’s profound impact on enhanced market infrastructure, driving improvements in market liquidity, operational efficiency, cross-border connectivity, expanded service delivery, coveraNSEge of instruments, and risk mitigation to have achieved USD 4 Trillion market capitalization for the companies listed on NSE platform, were some of the key areas leading up to this recognition.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development officer, NSE said: “We are truly honored to be recognized in Asia Asset Management’s 2024 Best of the Best Awards – it is a testament to our robust infrastructure and technological prowess that make us one of the leading stock exchanges in the world. We humbly express our sincere gratitude to the Government, Regulators and other stakeholders for their continued guidance and leadership in enabling a growth-oriented and well-regulated Indian capital market ecosystem. NSE was also the proud recipient of the Exchange of the year award by Regulation Asia last year.

NSE has been consistently fostering state-of-the-art infrastructures, planned meticulously to enable innovation and rapid deployment to ensure seamless and continuous market operations.