Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru with over 100% growth in transactions: Simpl Checkout Scan

Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune the new Valentine Capitals

BILKULONLINE

Bengaluru, Feb 14: In the run-up to the ongoing Valentine’s Week, emerging metros such as Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune have become the new Valentine’s capital, piping the original metros Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru, by posting over 100% growth in transactions online over last year, according to Simpl Checkout Scan. This comes on the back of similar growth of 100% growth recorded in pan-India transactions via Simpl’s 1-Tap Checkout from February 1-14th noon with categories including food and beverages, quick commerce, travel, beauty, personal care and electronics being the most preferred.

Here, emerging metros such as Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune witnessed 150%, 136% and 154% growth in transactions respectively while top metros such as Bangalore and New Delhi posted 103% and 54% growth and Mumbai posted a marginal increase in demand of 24%. Among the categories, the services segment, which constitutes merchants such as BookMyShow, DriveU and Park+, posted a growth 154%, followed by food, beverages and quick commerce (Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Dunzo and Zepto) with 36% growth. Merchants in the Travel, Beauty, Personal care and Electronics segment including Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) merchants including MakeMyTrip, Myntra, Meesho, Nykaa, Tata1mg, Boult Audio, ProtouchSkin and Frido too posted high growth. Consumers were also contributing to social causes this Valentine’s Week by planting saplings through initiatives such as Grow Billion Trees.

Interestingly, there was a notable increase in transactions made by consumers in the 41-50 age bracket across metros. While Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune witnessed 192%, 170% and 233% growth in transactions respectively in the 41-50 age bracket, top metros such as New Delhi and Bengaluru posted 75% and 94%, indicating a significant shift in consumer behaviour.

Furthermore, there has been a 15% increase in average order value from Rs 467 to Rs 575 as compared to last year with one consumer spending Rs 30,000 via Simpl’s 1-Tap Checkout on a single day. Interestingly a majority of the orders were placed between 8-9 pm across cities with female customers registering a 31% growth in transactions.

Commenting on this trend, Nitya Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Simpl said, “As an increasing number of consumers across age brackets are celebrating Valentine’s Week across the country, they are going online to meet their varied needs, conveniently. We have seen millions of consumers from emerging metros such as Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune spend more during the first two weeks of February than their established metros counterparts in terms of demand, in a significant shift in consumer behaviour. Notably, greater spends by consumers in the higher age bracket also stood out this year across the top metros, reflecting how Valentine’s Week is becoming a festival of all age groups. As merchant’s preferred checkout partner, millions of consumers across the country are adopting Simpl’s 1-Tap Checkout to conveniently place orders for their loved ones”.

