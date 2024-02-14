Adani Green Begins Generation From The World’s Largest Renewable Energy Park

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 14: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy (RE) company and the second largest solar PV developer in the world, has operationalized 551 MW solar capacity in Khavda, Gujarat, by supplying power to the national grid.

AGEL achieved this milestone within 12 months of commencing work on the Khavda RE park, starting with the development of basic infrastructure, including roads and connectivity, and creating a self-sustaining social ecosystem. AGEL also transformed the challenging and barren terrain of the Rann of Kutch into a habitable environment for its 8,000-strong workforce.

AGEL plans to develop 30 GW of renewable energy capacity at this RE park. The planned capacity is expected to be operationalized in the next five years. When completed, the Khavda RE park will be the largest renewable energy installation in the world.

Energy from the Khavda RE park can power 16.1 million homes each year. With proven expertise in developing largescale renewable projects, a robust supply chain network and technological prowess, AGEL is best positioned to build this record-setting giga-scale plant with no parallel in the world’s clean energy sector.

The region is endowed with one of the best wind and solar resources in the country, which makes it ideal for giga-scale RE development. AGEL conducted extensive studies and deployed multiple innovative solutions to accelerate the development of the plant. (For more information, refer to Annexure-1). In the process, it is supporting the development of an indigenous and sustainable supply chain.

“Adani Green Energy is creating one of the world’s most extensive renewable energy ecosystems for solar and wind,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group. “Through bold and innovative projects like the Khavda RE plant, AGEL continues to set higher global benchmarks and rewrite the world’s planning and execution standards for giga-scale renewable energy projects. This milestone is a validation of the Adani Group’s commitment and leading role in accelerating India’s equitable clean energy transition journey towards its ambitious goals of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and carbon neutrality.”

India is shaping the global dialogue on a sustainable energy future. Aligned to this, AGEL is committed to delivering the transition to affordable and reliable clean energy.