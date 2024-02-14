Mahek Bhatt wins the State level Elocution Competition at Ahmedabad

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 14: The final round of Cultural Elocution Competition adjudged Mahek Bhatt as the winner of the state level event.

Jointly organsied by the National Service Scheme (NSS), Veer Narmad South Gujarat University and Surat

Affiliated GIDC NSS Volunteer of Raju Shroff Roffel Institute of Management Studies, Vapi organised this interesting competition.

Mehek Bhatt won the award of Rs one lakh for being the Best Speaker of competition by the Chief Minister of Gujarat State, Bhupendrabhai Patel and State Education Minister Prafulbhai and the Chancellor of the University Dr. Kishore Singh Chavda Sahib, Secretary General Dr. Rameshdan Gadhvi and Program Co-ordinator of NSS Dr Prakash Chandra greeted Mahek and wished for her bright future.

Veer Narmad South Gujarat University and NSS expressed great pride to organise this event.