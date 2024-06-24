Skilling, healthcare among our top priorities to empower millions, says Gautam Adani

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, June 24 : Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, said on Monday the company strives to do its part to leave a small positive mark on this world by providing skilling, healthcare, nutrition and more. In an address to its shareholders, the Group Chairman said at the Adani Foundation, each number tells a story of change, of a life empowered and of a community given an opportunity to develop.

“Every evening, my wife and Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, Priti, makes it a point to tell me at least one story of a life that was impacted. These are life lessons both humbling and inspiring at the same time,” said Gautam Adani. The Adani Foundation’s overall reach has now extended to 9.1 million individuals across 6,769 villages in 19 states.

The Adani Saksham skill development initiative has empowered 1,69,000 young individuals with essential skills to help them take the steps to secure a brighter future and potentially become entrepreneurs. “The health outreach programmes, that include mobile healthcare units and camps, touched 2 million lives delivering essential services to many remote communities,” Gautam Adani informed. The ‘SuPoshan’ project now reaches 4,14,000 women and children and delivers the necessary nutrition to fortify the foundations of future generations. “I have always been an optimist, and, as I draw to a close, I want to paint a picture of the future that awaits. India is no longer at the crossroads of destiny – we stand on the brink of our greatest growth phase,” said Gautam Adani.

By the end of this decade, the nation is set to become the world’s third-largest economy. “Given our demographic dividend, we are well on our way to being the largest middle class that the world will ever witness. And with the government now in its third term, your company is well positioned to continue the economic and social programmes that have driven our spectacular journey over the past decade,” the Group Chairman noted. Over the period of the last 10 years, the country has seen its GDP double.

“We are now already achieving a GDP growth rate of over 7 per cent, our stock markets are soaring to record highs, and consumption is at an all-time high, signalling robust economic health, as our middle class expands faster than any other in the world. “The foundation for growth is solidly in place and the next decade promises even greater strides,” Gautam Adani emphasised.