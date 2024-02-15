‘DERIVE’ an exhibition by the Product Design students of NID presents a variety of materials in design

The exhibition is going to be up until Saturday, February 17th 6pm

Ahmedabad, February 15: Welcome to witness the creativity and design of several products that were showcased at “Derive“.

The premier design institute of India, the National Institute of Design (NID) through its product design students organised ‘Derive’ exhibition.

Tej Patel a student of Product Design UG22 informed BILKULONLINE that “the product design students of NID presented a wide range of materials used in product. This exhibition honours the inventiveness and diversity of material choices, showcasing everything from wood to thermocol to canvas bags”

Come and explore with them the infinite possibilities presented by a variety of materials in design Product Design batches of UG22 and PG23, have curated an exhibition of their works from semesters 3 and 4.

Enjoy an immersive experience where creativity can flourish and where any material, no matter where it comes from or how it constrained may seem, can spark significant design innovation.

Cherish the trip as the team honour the diversity, durability, and beauty of materials utilized in product design.

The exhibition is going to be up until Saturday, February 17th 6pm.