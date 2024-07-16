Waaree Renewable Technologies Secures Turnkey EPC Contract for ISMT Limited’s 30 MWp Solar Project in Maharashtra

Mumbai, July 16: Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (WRTL), a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited, India’s largest manufacturer of solar PV modules with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30, 2023 (Source: CRISIL Report), proudly announces its selection by ISMT Limited, a Kirloskar group company, for the comprehensive turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works for a 22 MW AC / 30 MWp DC ground-mounted solar project.

This project will be located in Village Helas, Taluka Mantha, District Jalna, Maharashtra. WRTL’s successful navigation through challenges in executing the earlier order, with robust support from the ISMT team, has resulted in this repeat order.

Under this contract, WRTL will provide comprehensive EPC services, including design engineering, procurement, supply, installation, and commissioning of the solar plant. The project includes supplying bifacial solar modules, acquiring land, and overseeing the full construction and commissioning of the solar plant. WRTL will also manage comprehensive operation and maintenance to ensure optimal performance. Additionally, the project involves installing evacuation infrastructure at plant and substation levels, establishing the required transmission line, and securing all statutory approvals for seamless operations.

“We are honoured to have been awarded this EPC contract by ISMT Limited,” expressed Viren Doshi, Executive Director of Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited. “This project may highlight our capabilities in executing large-scale solar installations and our commitment to fostering sustainable energy solutions. We are dedicated to delivering this project with the high standards of excellence, leveraging our engineering expertise.”

This solar project may help ISMT Limited to move towards achieving net-zero emissions. Such projects will also assist in accelerating India’s ambitious net-zero goals. The steel, cement, and other infrastructure sectors are expected to lead the energy transition process, and ISMT’s efforts in this direction highlight their dedication to environmental sustainability.