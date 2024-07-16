Air India Launches Gift Cards for Effortless Gifting

BILKULONLINE

Gurugram, July 16: Air India, India’s leading global airline, has introduced Air India Gift Cards, offering travellers a convenient and flexible way to gift the joy of travel to their loved ones.

Air India Gift Cards are e-cards that one can purchase online in any denomination between

INR 1,000 to INR 200,000 to gift to their loved ones or save for their own future use.

Air India Gift Cards can be used to book domestic and international flights as well as to buy ancillary services such as extra baggage, seat selection, etc. on Air India’s website and mobile app. The Air India Gift Cards, thus, offer unmatched flexibility, allowing recipients to choose their preferred destination, travel dates, cabin class of travel, and even add on extras, to design their trips the way they desire, making these the perfect present for any occasion.

Air India Gift Cards are available for purchase on giftcards.airindia.com in four themes – Travel, Wedding Anniversary, Birthday, and Special Moments – and can be easily personalised.

Other key features of Air India Gift Cards:

Convenient delivery: Air India Gift Cards can be purchased for immediate use or be scheduled for delivery within 60 days of purchase.

Transferability: They are transferable, so recipients of the Air India Gift Cards can even use them to book flights for someone else.

Combination of Air India Gift Cards: Travellers can club up to three cards to use in one transaction. They can also be combined with a credit card as a form of payment to cover any remainder amount to pay.