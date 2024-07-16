Chamraj Tea Estate Introduces New Nilgiri Tea Blends: ‘Master Blend,’ ‘Ginger Tea,’ and ‘Lemon Tea’

BILKULONLINE

Chennai: July 16: Chamraj, the premium Nilgiri tea brand from United Nilgiri Tea Estates & Company Limited, established in 1922, is excited to announce the launch of its ‘Master Blend’ and two new variants under its popular CTC brand, ‘Master Blend CTC Tea’. Tea enthusiasts can now enjoy the new ‘Master Blend Ginger’ and ‘Master Blend Lemon’ flavours.

Chamraj’s new Master Blend CTC tea is crafted to cater to the widespread palates of tea lovers across the nation. This blend is robust and rich, complementing both milk and sugar perfectly. Master Blend CTC is available in packet size of 500gm, 250gm with a price tag of Rs. 175 and Rs.95/- respectively.

The ‘Master Blend Ginger’ variant introduces a bold and spicy ginger flavour, a timeless addition to tea known for its numerous health benefits. Master Blend Ginger is available in packet size of 250 gm with a price tag of Rs 210/.

The ‘Master Blend Lemon’ variant offers a unique taste experience, merging the zest of fresh lemons with high-quality tea. Each sip provides a revitalising burst of citrus flavour. Master Blend Lemon is available in packet size of 250 gm with a price tag of Rs 210/-.

Chamraj Tea’s single-estate Orthodox Tea, Broken Orange Pekoe is renowned for its superior quality and aromatic richness. This tea offers a complex, full-bodied flavour that pairs well with milk and sugar, preserving the authentic taste. With its updated packaging, Chamraj Tea Estate aims to revive the tradition of drinking orthodox tea among Indian tea consumers. The Chamraj Orthodox Tea remains one of the estate’s best-selling products and has garnered numerous accolades in the tea industry. Chamraj Tea’s single-estate Orthodox Tea, Broken Orange Pekoe is available in packet size of 500 gm, 250 gm with a price tag of Rs 190/- and Rs 110 /- respectively.

“Chamraj Tea Estate has always been dedicated to bringing the finest Nilgiri teas to our customers. Our new Master Blend variants, Ginger and Lemon, are a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation,” said Shilajit Roy Choudhury, Vice President at The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Limited

Chamraj Tea, cultivated in India’s highest-grown estates, offers a diverse range of distinctive black, green, and oolong Orthodox teas. As a pioneer in ethical tea production, Chamraj was Fairtrade certified in 1994, being among India’s first Fair Trade organisations.

Chamraj Tea Estate continues to provide premium teas for every tea-drinking occasion, with easy online delivery options. The new Master Blend teas, including the Ginger and Lemon flavours, are now available on leading e-commerce platforms such as chamrajchai.com and Amazon.