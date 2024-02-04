India’s first solar-powered village in Gujarat a template for country to follow

Modhera, Feb 4: A unique blend of tradition and modernity, the hamlet of Modhera, nestled in the heart of Gujarat, has carved its name in history by becoming India’s first solar-powered village.

This initiative, which caught global attention, is a significant stride towards achieving a harmonious balance between progress and environmental conservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the village’s distinction as the first in the nation to enjoy round-the-clock solar power.

Set up with an investment of $9.7 million, the solar project in Modhera is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Union Government and the Government of Gujarat.

This ambitious project has equipped the village with excess renewable energy, setting a sustainable template for others to follow.

As UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted, Modhera is a symbol of “reconciliation between humankind and the planet.”

The solar initiative has brought about a radical transformation in the lives of Modhera’s residents as the transition to renewable energy has enabled residents to save substantially on their power bills. The savings range from 60 to 100 per cent.

Spanning nearly 30 acres, Modhera’s solar infrastructure includes ground-mounted panels and rooftop installations, generating more power than the village’s daily consumption.

The infrastructure includes a six megawatt (MW) ground-mounted project, a 15 MW battery storage system, and one kilowatt (KW) rooftop set-ups on over 1,300 houses.

This framework caters to the villagers’ needs and opens avenues for income generation by selling surplus power back to the grid and lowering bills.

Villagers like Ashaben reported savings in electricity costs, turning their once-substantial bills into credits. This financial liberation is emblematic of the broader benefits that renewable energy can offer to rural economies.

The Sun Temple of Modhera, a 1,000-year-old architectural marvel, now boasts features like a 3D light show and electric vehicle charging stations in its parking area.

Even as Modhera takes a giant leap in the modern world by harnessing solar power, it honours its traditional association with the Sun Temple and sets a benchmark for sustainable development.

The residents of Modhera are not just embracing a new energy source they are pioneering a movement, leading the way towards a future where renewable energy and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.