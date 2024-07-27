Kizi Apparels Limited to Raise Rs. 558.18 Lakhs Through  IPO

The Group is Strengthening Its Apparel Portfolio with ANUTARRA and KIZI Brands; Led by Industry Veterans Abhishek and Kiran Nathani

Kizi Apparels is poised to make a significant impact on the domestic and international garment industry with its premium garments, top-notch designs, and comfortable wear

Ahmedabad, July 27: Kizi Apparels Limited, a prominent name in the ready-made garments industry, is gearing up to mobilize Rs. 558.18 lakhs through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the BSE/SME platform. The IPO will open on July 30, 2024.

The company’s journey began in November 2017 as a proprietorship under the name M/s. Aaika Creations. It transitioned to a private limited company, “Kizi Apparels Private Limited,” on March 24, 2023, and further evolved into a public limited entity, adopting the name “Kizi Apparels Limited” following a special resolution passed at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on July 21, 2023.

Brand Portfolio

Kizi Apparels Limited boasts two flagship brands:

ANUTARRA: Launched in the women’s ethnic wear segment, this brand offers a wide range of traditional and contemporary designs on major e-commerce platforms.

KIZI: Introduced in 2021, this brand targets the women’s western wear market, rapidly expanding its distribution and wholesale network.

The company also serves leading Indian brands and wedding collection leaders in the B2B segment.

IPO Details

The IPO will issue 26,58,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each, priced at Rs. 21 per share (including a share premium of Rs. 11 per share), aggregating to Rs. 558.18 lakhs. Interactive Financial Services Limited will act as the lead manager for the issue.

Utilization of Funds

The proceeds from the IPO will be allocated for:

Repayment of unsecured loans

Long-term working capital requirements

General corporate purposes

Meeting public issue expenses

Market Presence

Kizi Apparels Limited is well-known for its job working services, supplying products to leading Indian brands and wedding collection leaders. The company’s offerings are available through its website and local markets in Rajasthan, with convenient online payment options.

Leadership :

Abhishek Nathani (44): Serving as the Managing Director, Abhishek Nathani has extensive expertise in the garment industry, covering everything from raw material procurement to finished product delivery. He is a marketing expert with a deep understanding of domestic markets, fashion trends, and export opportunities.

While sharing his future plans Abhishek said “We intend to open state of art stores in Jaipur and a couple of other cities to start with and strengthen our online sales. We shall aim at building relations and collaborations with renowned brands and entertain franchisee system of operations.”

Kiran Nathani (35) (Co-promoter and Director at Kizi Apparel): As a talented designer with extensive experience and global insights, Kiran collaborates closely with designers to infuse creativity and international perspectives into the brand.

Kiran said “We are proud to introduce Kizi Apparel which defines womens’ personality for all occasions and moods. We provide ‘one stop destination and solution from orange to black & white , ethnic to western our apparels are always there to fit into your desire and demand criteria. We want to be the most wanted brand for every home of India for all the members of the family”.

“We at Kizi Apparel are confident about our designs and it is already an established brand in Rajasthan. We are now willing to reach out to all the people of different states through adopting several feedback systems. We wish to expand both our domestic and international business reach. In the future we have several programmes lined up which include taking our brand to many states and abroad. Presently we have extensive range of women apparels, after the IPO we plan to introduce and enhance our Men and Kids’ Apparel range too which is presently limited to wedding and

Kiran added that “We use state of art technology for designing, stitching and packing the apparel. We are using social media for a bigger marketing reach out. We believe in delivering best of the quality of apparels to our customers and we are committed to making them satisfied and happy with Kizi wear”.

Kizi Apparels Limited:

Kizi Apparels Limited is a leading player in the garment industry, recognized for its high-quality ready-made garments. With a strong presence in wholesale, retail, and online markets, the company continues to innovate and expand its product offerings to meet the evolving fashion needs of consumers.