CBI files charge sheet in excise policy case naming CM Kejriwal as accused

New Delhi, July 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its chargesheet before a special court here against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others accused in the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

This comes as a significant move from the probe agency since the Delhi High Court is scheduled to take up the bail plea filed by CM Kejriwal on Monday for a hearing. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already filed its prosecution complaint in connection with the money laundering case, naming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as accused.

On July 12, the Supreme Court ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the ED case. However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI. Recently, a Delhi court extended, till August 8, the judicial custody of CM Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy scam.