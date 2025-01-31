Tulips Bloom for the First Time in Ahmedabad at Sabarmati Riverfront’s Glow Garden

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 31: In a remarkable first for Ahmedabad, Tulip flowers have bloomed at the Glow Garden in the Flower Park on the Sabarmati Riverfront. This vibrant floral display has been made possible through the planting of 1,000 Tulip bulbs, a special gift from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Tulips, typically found in colder climates like Kashmir and Delhi, have successfully flourished in Ahmedabad under carefully controlled environmental conditions. This marks a significant milestone in the city’s horticultural efforts, bringing a touch of exotic beauty to local residents.

Visitors to the Glow Garden can now witness an array of Tulips in stunning hues of orange, red, white, and yellow. The colorful spectacle adds to the charm of the Sabarmati Riverfront, providing nature lovers and photography enthusiasts with a unique visual treat.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has invited residents and tourists to visit the park and enjoy this rare floral experience. However, the Tulips will remain in bloom only for a limited time, urging visitors to seize the opportunity before the flowers wither.

Tulips are the flowers of new beginnings, blooming with grace to remind us that beauty thrives even in unexpected places.” 🌷✨