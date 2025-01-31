ICCIG 5 at IIMA unites global innovators, academicians, and industry leaders to foster grassroots innovations

ICCIG 5 brought together over 250 participants, including innovators, social entrepreneurs, academicians, and industry leaders from 20 countries to discuss and promote grassroots innovation

Ahmedabad, Jan 31:With an aim to bring grassroots innovators to the forefront and deliberate on ways to support and empower them, the Honey Bee Network in collaboration with the Centre for Management in Agriculture (CMA) at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) successfully organised the fifth International Conference On Creativity And Innovation At/For/From/With Grassroots (ICCIG 5) from January 28-30, 2025.

The conference witnessed participation from over 250 innovators, social entrepreneurs, students, academicians, and industry leaders from 20 countries. Additionally, it served as a platform for connecting grassroots innovators from across the country with academia and industry leaders. ICCIG 5 underscored the importance of enabling ecosystems that empower local solutions and create sustainable business models.

Delivering the inaugural address, Shaji KV, Chairman, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) stressed on the importance of achieving equitable growth and bringing the rural sector into the mainstream. Sharing the steps taken by NABARD in this direction, he stated, “Having realised the importance of money that such innovations require, we are going to launch ‘AgriSure’ fund which will finance early-stage frugal innovations and start-ups for agriculture and rural enterprise.”

Furthermore, Professor Bakul Dholakia, Chairman, Gujarat Grassroots Innovation Augmentation Network (GIAN) Board, and Former Director of IIMA, said, “ICCIG 5 is a humble attempt to celebrate the creativity and innovation of the common people at the grassroot level for inclusive development. The massive response which this conference has received is testimony to the impact the Honey Bee Network has had on the inclusive innovation ecosystem within the country and the rest of the world. It is gratifying to observe that this conference has more than 250 active participants including 60 coming from 20 different countries. It is this aspect that makes the conference truly international.”

Addressing the participants during the conference, Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, stated, “In today’s fast-paced world, when we are surrounded by technologically-driven innovations, conferences like this serve us as reminders to preserve the precious traditional knowledge systems of our communities and the innovations that are taking place based on these traditional knowledge of our society.” Emphasising on inclusive innovation, Professor Bhasker added that while India’s ranking has improved in the Global Innovation Index (GII), rising from the 81st position in 2015 to 39th in 2024, it is also important to provide support to grassroots innovations and scale them up.

Professor Anil Gupta, Secretary GIAN and Visiting Faculty, IIMA said, “This conference first started as a movement of the Honey Bee Network 36 years ago. Our goal was to provide support of institutions to the knowledge rich but economically poor people are given support of institutions so that their ideas can become instruments of change in society.” Professor Gupta acknowledged that the support that Honey Bee Network, GIAN and Sristi have received from IIMA over the last four decades is unprecedented. “Without such support, not even a fraction of what has been achieved could have been possible,” he added.

Underscoring the importance of such conferences, Professor Ranjan Ghosh, Chairman, CMA at IIMA said, “At the heart of this gathering lies a commitment to exploring the possibilities that grassroots creativity and innovation bring to the forefront of societal transformation. Grassroots initiatives often emerge from necessity, born out of lived experiences, cultural richness, and the aspiration to overcome challenges. Grassroots creativity is about leveraging local knowledge and resources to create solutions that are sustainable, inclusive, and scalable.”

The expert sessions also focused on marketing innovations by addressing commercialisation hurdles and leveraging digital platforms. Speakers highlighted teacher-driven and community-led innovations as examples of how decentralised systems can solve localised challenges. Panel discussions delved into the creation of entrepreneurial ecosystems, identifying hurdles such as funding constraints, lack of mentorship, and limited market visibility. Participants emphasised the need for frugal innovation, balancing community needs with commercial viability, and building resilience among innovators to face uncertainties. Moreover, gender disparities in grassroots innovation emerged as a recurring theme during the conference. One session highlighted the societal biases, funding gaps, and mentorship shortages faced by women innovators in India’s informal sector. Initiatives like ‘ShodhYatra’ were recognised for empowering women to participate in innovation ecosystems.

Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State, Khadi, Rural and Cottage Industry, Gujarat, presented the valedictory address at the ICCIG 5. He said, “I would like to applaud GIAN for undertaking the work of connecting grassroots innovators from diverse domains and other stakeholders from across the world. I had the opportunity to meet and interact with many innovators today and learnt about their unique innovations which are solving grassroots problems. Such conferences are the need of the hour to bring these talented people to the spotlight.”

On the final day of the conference, the adoption of ‘Grassroots to Global’ (G2G) declaration also took place. The G2G model emphasises affordable, accessible, and efficient solutions that are also environmentally friendly. It supports a circular economy, promoting biodegradable products and low-waste production processes. At the same time, it creates jobs across both production and consumption markets, ensuring that economic benefits are widely distributed.