Jaipur Music Stage 2025 begins with a spirited celebration of music!

Jaipur, Jan 31: The annual Jaipur Music Stage, showcasing electrifying music each evening at the Jaipur Literature Festival, kicked off on January 30th, with much aplomb at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. The 3-day music festival, being held alongside the iconic sumptuous feast of books, literature & ideas, is a perfect conclusion to the events of each day.

The festival opened with a tribute to two historic poets of India: the 13th-14th century Sufi Amir Khusrau and the 14th-15th-century mystic-poet Kabir Das. This evening showcased their timeless legacies through evocative performances.

The Amir Khusrau Project by Abhijit Pohankar, renowned for his expertise in Indian classical fusion and the keyboard, celebrated the sublime verses of Khusrau through their performance. Dastaan LIVE, an ensemble celebrated for its fusion of poetry, folk, and rock, brought Kabir’s poetic wisdom to life through the set Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein.

“We at Dastaan LIVE are so glad to bring Kabir’s message of love and unity in such times to Jaipur with our show Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein, that reinterprets the music of the play by the same name and was directed by M.K. Raina. Working with Teamwork Arts is always a great experience, and we really appreciate the work that they put in to push the art and culture scene in the country.” said Anirban Ghosh, founder Dastaan LIVE.

The much-awaited performances from Day 1 brought back the magic of live music to a stage that has seen some of the greatest offerings from India and around the world in its previous editions.