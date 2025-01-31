Oppo inaugurates new Experience and Service Centre in Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad

A One-Stop Destination for Sales, Support, and an Enhanced Customer Experience

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 31: Oppo has unveiled its latest Experience and Service Centre in Prahladnagar, Ahmedabad, offering customers a one-stop destination for exploring the brand’s entire range of smartphones and accessories. The newly launched centre also features a dedicated service facility, ensuring seamless after-sales support.

Designed to provide an immersive shopping experience, the beautifully crafted store includes an activity zone for visitors. A special children’s corner is equipped with toys and a bookshelf featuring management guides, mythological stories, and inspirational reads aimed at enriching lives and instilling discipline.

Trained staff are available to assist customers in selecting the ideal smartphone, with the recently launched Reno 13 series drawing significant attention for its innovative features, elegant design, and sturdy build. Additionally, Oppo Gujarat’s ‘Har Koi Jitega’ scheme has been met with an overwhelming response.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhairav Pandhi, Director, Oppo Gujarat, stated, “Oppo consistently introduces smartphones that are both affordable and cutting-edge, setting industry benchmarks in terms of safety, aesthetics, and advanced features. The Reno 13 series is establishing a strong identity, and the lucky draw is our way of giving back to Oppo fans.”

With state-of-the-art furniture and lighting, the store ensures a comfortable and unique experience for customers of all ages. Notably, this Prahladnagar outlet is only the second of its kind in India, reflecting Oppo’s commitment to enhancing customer engagement and retail excellence.