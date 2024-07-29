Gujarat Government to Organize Life Skills-Based Child Fairs in Over 30,000 Schools

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, July 29: The Gujarat government announced on Monday its plans to organize child and life skills-based fairs in over 30,000 schools for students in grades 1 to 8.

“The Education Department is committed to holding these fairs in more than 30,000 schools for grades 1 to 8. These events are crucial for cultivating latent talents in children and enhancing their creative abilities,” said an official from the Education Department.

These activities will take place in government primary schools, urban and municipal primary education committee-run schools, ashram schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV), and model schools.

The Gujarat Council of Educational Research and Training (GCERT) has been organizing child fairs annually for students in grades 1 to 5 and life skills-based fairs for students in grades 6 to 8. This year, a child fair was held for students in grades 1 to 5 on July 27th.

Since 2001, these fairs have been hosted to introduce students to various activities and provide enjoyable, activity-based learning experiences. GCERT provides grants ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 2000 per school, based on the number of students, for organizing these fairs.

Through these child and life skills-based fairs, students engage in activities such as storytelling, clay modeling, coloring, handicrafts, paper crafts, beadwork, drama based on children’s stories, and various life skills development activities and games.

“These activities aim to uncover and nurture the talents and strengths inherent in each student,” added the official.