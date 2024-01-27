‘We Rise Awards & Business Conclave-2024’ to felicitate Gujarat’s Educationists & Entrepreneurs

Focus Online an EdTech firm of Ahmedabad comprising of successful women entrepreneurs takes the lead to honour the deserving through We Rise Awards

Nominations for the awards close on Sunday night

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Jan 27: There are professionals and groups whose commitment towards the job and cause for which they work when goes outstanding they become inspirational for the society. But, not everyone knows about them. Also, at many times they are not recognised or honoured for their deserving achievement.

In order to recognise few such personalities, Focus Online an EdTech firm of Ahmedabad has taken an initiative by launching the ‘We Rise Awards and Business Conclave-2024′.

Focus Online’s founders are Prachi Govil an educationist of repute, Hetal Parikh is a renown IT sector professional while Dr Ruchee Patel is the Motivational, career coach and corporate trainer.

Speaking to BILKULONLINE Dr Ruchee Patel said “As we move beyond the threshold of our personal or professional successful career, our struggle time swims before our eyes. It is this struggle that has taught us to climb the ladder of success. Focus Online came up with an idea to provide a public platform to such success stories, the fruition of which is to organize the ‘We Rise Awards and Business Conclave-2024’. Education and career are two phases of our life. In both these stages, we all have a valuable contribution from the teacher to the mentor. Some have taught us to dream and some have encouraged us to fulfill those dreams. We are going to organize ‘We Rise Awards and Business Conclave-2024’ to recognize personal or professional success on a public platform. This organizing idea is getting a lot of appreciation.”

Hetal Parikh explains that “The main objective of ‘We Rise Awards and Business Conclave-2024’ is to honor business entrepreneurs and academicians who have contributed to building the future. This event is going to be held on February 4 at Ahmedabad Management Association in Ahmedabad. We received over 40 nominations. Awards will be presented in more than 15 categories including fashion-jewellery, food and beverages, music and film industry, health and fitness, start of the year, etc. More than 30 special guests are expected to attend the award ceremony to cheer on the award winners. We are also grateful to our sponsors for making this event a success. We will continue to do similar initiatives in the future as well, so that more and more people can be inspired to expand their success to its next horizon.”

Prachi Govil insists that “At Focus Online our aim is to help people achieve excellence, which is reflected in our tag line ‘Take one more step towards the destination with a goal’. For any person or organization, receiving an award is a motivating factor. That’s why we are providing a public platform through this special initiative to give awards to individuals and organizations that are progressing successfully in various categories.”

Two NGOs one working for the cause of underprivileged children and another for the specially abled children will also be honoured and awarded at the ‘We Rise Awards and Business Conclave-2024′. As nominations are going to close on Sunday night the screening of the same will take place in three rounds. Jurists comprising of experts from different fields will finalise the list of awardees .

Title & Support Sponsors:

‘We Rise Awards and Business Conclave-2024′ has received strong support from sponsors. They include:

Sonal Khazanchi of Aishwarya Sarees, Shashi Jain of True Global Financial Services, Bela Shah of Belaz Closet, Munjal Patel of Aden Consultancy & Services, Parth Prajapati of Parth & Steel Traders’, Dheer Pathak of Harihar Crystals, Vishakha Dave of Swad kaa Safar, Kalpita Oza of Artisan Creations,, Vandana from Alankara, Shaili Shah of Product Enthusiast-USA and Falguni Shah, Trustee of Bhopal Dental College.

​ (Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)