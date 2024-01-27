Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University Observes 75th Republic Day Celebrations at University Campus

Five Faculty Members were Felicitated for Attaining Excellence in Sports, Research and Review and Book Publications

Ahmedabad, Jan 27: The Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University (SSIU) on Friday observed celebrations to mark the 75th Republic Day of India – a day when all Indians remember, honour, and celebrate the country’s constitutional legacy since January 26, 1950. Dr Ramsingh Rajput, the Chief Academic Officer of the university unfurled the national flag along with Dr Upendra Patel, Registrar, Dr Hiren Kadikar, Academic Dean of Health Sciences, Dr Kavita Kshatriya, Academic Dean of Technical Programmes, Dr Birendra Srivastava, Academic Dean of Pharmacy and Agriculture Sciences, Dr Jayant Shekhar, Associate Dean, Swarrnim Institute of Technology.

Faculty members, technical staff, heads of departments and deans of several institutions operating under Swarrnim Startup and University remained present at the Republic Day celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ramsinh Rajput spoke about the Indian freedom struggle and the country’s constitutional values and achievements of the new India – Bharat.

As part of the new initiative, Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University also felicitated faculty achievements on the sidelines of the Republic Day Celebrations in various categories including Sports, Research Publications and Book Publications.

Dr Mohit Bhalda, Associate Professor and Head of Department, Swarrnim Institute of Technology (SIT), was rewarded for his Excellence in research, acknowledging his paper which was published.

Dr Rajiv Rui, Assistant Professor, Viegas Homeopathy, Department of Homeopathy, was rewarded for Excellence in Reviewing Research Articles.

Mr Chena Panchal, Assistant Professor, Swarrnim Science College was felicitated for Excellence in Startup Mentorship.

Dr Santosh Tale, Principal, Department of Ayurveda and Dr Varsha Gondaliya, Associate Professor and Head of Department, School of Management and Liberal Arts, were also felicitated for Excellence in Book Publication.

The Recognition of being the Sports Achiever of The Year went to Dr Kinjal Patel, Assistant Professor, Department of Homeopathy.