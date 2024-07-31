“The Budget announcements will not ensure win for NDA in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh”: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi at ABP News ‘Shikhar Sammelan – Bharat Ka Budget’

“ This government seems to be projecting its weaknesses, evident from the special packages for the two states”

“The government talks about cooperative federalism but doesn’t practice it”

New Delhi, July 24, 2024: “The Budget Announcements will not ensure win for NDA in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh”, Gaurav Gogoi, MP and Deputy Leader of the Congress party, stated at the ABP News “Shikhar Sammelan – Bharat Ka Budget” while sharing his views on the Union Budget 2024.

He further added, “The intention of budget is to please the coalition leaders and not the common people of the states. Farmers and the lower middle class have only heard slogans. I had no expectations from the budget as we anticipated it would be similar to previous ones.”

He criticized the government’s approach, stating, “The government talks about cooperative federalism but doesn’t practice it. They are supporting the governments of these states instead. The budget for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh doesn’t address their realistic problems.”

Presenting his opinion on the Union Budget, Gaurav Gogoi said, “BJP even failed in coping our suggestions properly. We advocated for extending apprenticeship support. We called for abolishment of Angel Tax.”

“While we don’t have the numbers to form a government, we are open to providing suggestions if needed. The headlines clearly state that there’s nothing for common people in this budget,” Gogoi said, emphasizing the willingness of the Congress Party to provide constructive input.

He added, “The Government does not want to discuss difficult issues like MGNREGA and NEET 2024 Leaks.”

Highlighting environmental and agricultural concerns, Gogoi noted, “Air and land pollution is worsening, and farmers are suffering from issues like floods and climate change. There’s no mention of new schemes or evaluations of existing ones. We need new insurance policies and innovative solutions to help farmers cope with droughts and floods. Farmers are the biggest risk-takers.”

He concluded by urging the Central Government to take a broader perspective, “The central government has the power to see things from a broader angle and should act accordingly.”

The ABP News “Shikhar Sammelan – Bharat Ka Budget” is a premier event that brings together distinguished leaders, industry experts, and engaged citizens to discuss various relevant issues and topics that matter the most to India. Hosting key dignitaries to discuss implications of Budget 2024 on the Indian economy, the industry, and the people, the edition of ABP News “Shikhar Sammelan – Bharat Ka Budget” offered a unique platform for the public to gain valuable insights into the perspectives and plans of both the ruling party and the opposition regarding the Modi 3.0 Government’s first budget for the FY 2024-2025.