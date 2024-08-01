ITC Narmada Celebrates 2nd Anniversary with Opulent Offers and Festive Feasts

Experience Unmatched Hospitality and Culinary Delights at ITC Narmada’s Signature Restaurants Throughout August

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 1: Setting new benchmarks for opulence, elegance, and bespoke curation in hospitality experiences, ITC Narmada, a Luxury Collection Hotel, is set to celebrate its 2nd anniversary on August 10, 2024.

The celebrations will feature exclusive offers on culinary experiences at its signature restaurants – Peshawri, Adalaj Pavilion, Yi Jing, and Royal Vega – inviting guests and patrons to embark on a fine epicurean journey and enjoy exclusive privileges throughout August.

“I cordially invite all to join us in this grand celebration and make lasting memories together. The culinary artisans at ITC Narmada promise to take the guests through a delightful tapestry of authentic and fusion delicacies that are sure to captivate and tantalize the palates of our discerning patrons,” said Keenan McKenzie, General Manager, ITC Narmada.

With August being a month of festivities and public holidays, patrons have ample time to unwind and celebrate with their loved ones at ITC Narmada. The hotel introduces ‘The Narmada Passport’, an exquisite offering that rewards diners with Food and Beverage (F&B) credits worth Rs 5,000. These credits can be availed after collecting three stamps, one for every spend of Rs 5,000 at any of the hotel’s distinguished restaurants.

Patrons whose birthdays coincide with ITC Narmada’s on August 10 can enjoy a special 50% saving on the total bill at all hotel restaurants as part of the ‘Double Celebration’ offer. The festivities will continue with unique offerings like the ‘Spin to Win’ promotion, where guests can spin a wheel to win attractive prizes, and ‘The Later, The Better’, providing special discounts on late-night dining across the hotel’s signature restaurants.

For those preferring quiet yet generous celebrations, Yi Jing will offer a selection of Chinese mocktails at special prices throughout the month. The signature pure vegetarian restaurant, Royal Vega, will serve the ‘Swarna Khasa’ thali, featuring aromatic flavors of fresh, seasonal produce, at a special price.

Peshawri, an award-winning restaurant, will treat guests to its ‘Family Table’, offering unlimited servings of kebabs, gravies, and desserts from Monday to Thursday over lunch. Adding to the grandeur, Adalaj Pavilion will continue its ‘52 Sundays 52 Themes’ initiative, offering a theme-based brunch every Sunday. August’s themes include The Friends’ Brunch on August 4, Tex Mex Brunch on August 11, Raksha Bandhan Brunch on August 18, and Janmashtami Brunch on August 25, each featuring a specially curated menu.

To make Friendship Day extra special on August 4, ITC Narmada’s Gourmet Couch will offer a selection of Asian and Indian preparations for guests to enjoy in the comfort of their homes.

ITC Narmada’s 2nd anniversary celebrations promise to double the joy for its patrons with culinary delights in an exquisite setting at the hotel’s award-winning restaurants.