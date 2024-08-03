‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ winner Sana Makbul credits her win to ‘determination and focus’

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Aug 3 : Actress Sana Makbul, who was declared the winner of the third season of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, has credited her determination and focus for her victory.

Sana was one contestant on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ who faced strong and polarised opinions from her fellow housemates. Following her win, the actress spoke about her journey: “From day one, I was very clear and focused on why I entered the show. People said many things about me, but I did not lose my focus. So, I feel determination is the key, and finally, I am here.”

Speaking about her friendships with Lovekesh, Vishal, and Shivani, Sana said: “I am not the type of person who makes relationships very quickly. Also, I was always focused inside the house. I do believe that you don’t make friends in reality shows, but I did make friends here. Lovekesh, Vishal, and Shivani will be my friends forever.”

Sana took home the trophy along with a prize of over Rs 25 lakh. Having spent over 40 days inside the house, which is tagged as one of the most difficult places to be in, Sana maintained a strong position alongside the other top four contenders: Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy. The first runner-up was Naezy. The first housemate evicted from the top five was Kritika. Sai Ketan was eliminated next, followed by Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey as the third eviction from the final race. The show was streaming on JioCinema Premium.