IIMA hosts annual workshop on Insolvency and Bankruptcy with key Government and industry leaders in attendance

Insolvency experts discuss policy and Research at IIMA Workshop, highlight need for industry-academia collaboration

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 13: The two-day Annual Research Workshop on Insolvency and Bankruptcy, jointly organized by the Misra Centre for Financial Markets and Economy at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), concluded on Tuesday.

The conference, co-organized by the IBBI and IIMA, saw the participation of key figures such as Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, Government of India, Mr Ravi Mital, Chairperson, IBBI, Government of India, and Mr Siddharth Sharma, Group General Counsel, Tata Sons, among others.

Led by IIMA faculty members, Professor MP Ram Mohan and Professor Balagopal Gopalakrishnan, the workshop aimed to academically explore the Indian insolvency ecosystem and its interaction with stakeholders, including international comparisons. The inaugural ceremony featured welcoming remarks from Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, who expressed hope that the conference would facilitate collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders.

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran emphasized the need for academia and policymakers to work together, suggesting areas of research to strengthen the efficiency of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Mr Ravi Mital highlighted the importance of industry-academia collaboration in addressing insolvency challenges, citing past conferences’ contributions to IBBI regulations. Mr Siddharth Sharma discussed challenges companies face in insolvency, advocating for frameworks around group insolvency and a ‘clean slate’ principle post-resolution.

The conference featured paper presentations and panel discussions on various insolvency issues, underscoring the importance of collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers in shaping effective insolvency frameworks.