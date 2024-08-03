Deepkamal Sets World Record: Sells Over One Lakh Auto-Rickshaws, Empowering One Lakh Families

Global Recognition at UK Parliament: Deepkamal Honoured for Revolutionary Impact in Automotive Industry

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 3: Deepkamal, a leading name in the automotive industry, has achieved a remarkable milestone by selling over one lakh auto-rickshaws in a single city, earning them a prestigious honour from the World Book of Records. This achievement, which has enabled employment for more than one lakh families, was celebrated at a grand felicitation ceremony held at the House of Commons, British Parliament, London, United Kingdom.

The ceremony was graced by notable guests, including UK’s Shadow Minister of Energy Joy Morrissey, Senior Labour Party leader and British MP Virendra Sharma, President & CEO of World Book of Records Santosh Shukla, Founder of International Siddhashram Shakti Centre Rajrajeshwar Guruji, and former Mayor of London Sunil Chopra, among other esteemed dignitaries.

Anuj Gupta, Director & CEO of Deepkamal Corporation Pvt. Ltd., received the record certificate on behalf of the company. Speaking to the media, Gupta expressed his gratitude and reiterated the company’s commitment to empowering individuals and helping them become self-reliant. “Empowering individuals that require a little assistance is the need of the hour. Only with their progress can the Indian markets become more strengthened than before. Alongside our business goals, our efforts will always be directed towards helping low-income workers with all the assistance they need, from providing employment solutions to giving them the right financial literacy and opportunities,” Gupta stated.

The award ceremony also honoured 60 other personalities with international awards, including the Nobles of Commonwealth Nations Award and World Book of Records recognition, for their outstanding contributions to society.

Prominent personalities from over 30 countries, including England, France, Canada, Brazil, Sweden, Romania, Slovenia, India, Oman, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Japan, Nepal, Italy, Austria, Argentina, Albania, Denmark, Congo, and Tanzania, attended the event to celebrate these achievements.

Deepkamal’s accomplishment has etched its name in world history, highlighting India on the global stage. The company brings a fresh vision to the automobile industry, showcasing how an industry can leave a lasting impact on society.