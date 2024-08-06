IndoVasc Hospital Observes National Vascular Day: Emphasizes Urgent Need for Vascular Health Awareness

Dr. Srujal Shah Calls for Increased Focus on Vascular Surgery to Combat High Amputation Rates in India

Critical Importance of Vascular Health: Dr. Srujal Shah highlighted the need to raise awareness about vascular diseases and the significance of early intervention and prevention to reduce the high rates of limb amputations and mortality in India.

Call to Medical Aspirants: With only 550 vascular surgeons for 1.41 billion people, Dr. Shah urged aspiring medical professionals to specialize in vascular surgery to help fill the gap and make a significant impact in saving lives and reducing amputations.

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Aug 6: IndoVasc Hospital Director Dr Srujal Shah, Dr. Srujal Shah, Director (M.S., M.Ch. Vascular), and Dr. Rishabh Gadhavi (M.S., M.Ch.) with Dr Neelam Dodhia (CEO) and team organised a media interaction to observe the ‘National Vascular Day’ falling on August 6.

Emphasising the importance of National Vascular Day, Dr Srujal pointed out that “it is an initiative dedicated to highlighting the critical importance of vascular health in India’s healthcare system. This day serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to raise awareness about vascular diseases and the significance of early intervention and prevention. There is a dire need to aware the people of our country to understand the dangers of vascular diseases and importance of leading a healthy life, by realising the importance of golden hour or treatment and consulting a vascular surgeon immediately”.

Two senior citizens from Ahmedabad, Ranjanben Jadeja and Parmanand Patel, received treatment from Dr. Srujal Shah. They expressed their immense happiness and gratitude for the new lease on life they gained at IndoVasc Hospital, finding themselves back on their feet once again.

Interacting with BILKULONLINE Dr Srujal said” India, known as the diabetes capital of the world, coupled with high tobacco consumption, faces an alarming rate of vascular diseases. These conditions often lead to severe complications, including limb amputations and loss of life. In fact, in India, a leg is amputated every three minutes, resulting in an astonishing 600 limbs lost daily and over 200,000 annually. These numbers are not just statistics; they represent individuals and families burdened with tremendous financial and emotional stress.

The Role of Vascular Surgery

Vascular surgery, a lesser-known but vital specialty, focuses on treating arterial and venous blockages or dilations. Conditions such as gangrene, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), varicose veins, and blood clots fall under the purview of vascular surgeons. These medical professionals employ a variety of treatment modalities, including:

Medications: To manage and prevent vascular conditions.

Endovascular Interventions: Utilizing balloons and stents to treat blockages.

Open and Hybrid Vascular Surgeries: Combining traditional and minimally invasive techniques.

For those suffering from gangrene, foot ulcers, DVT, varicose veins, diabetic ulcers, swollen legs, or aneurysms, seeking the expertise of a vascular surgeon is crucial.

The Urgent Need for Vascular Surgeons

Despite the critical role vascular surgeons play, India has only 550 vascular surgeons serving its 1.41 billion population. This severe shortage often leads to delayed or inadequate care for patients, significantly increasing the risk of complications and mortality.

A Call to Medical Aspirants

To combat this crisis, Dr. Srujal urged medical aspirants to consider specializing in vascular surgery. The demand for skilled vascular surgeons is immense, and your contribution can make a significant impact. By choosing this path, you become a crucial part of our mission to reduce amputations and save lives.

Join the Life-Saving Mission

On this National Vascular Day, let us unite to raise awareness about vascular health and the importance of quitting tobacco to prevent vascular diseases. We call on aspiring medical professionals to step forward and fill the gap in vascular care. Together, we can work towards a future where limb amputations are significantly reduced, and lives are saved.

Quit Tobacco – Choose Life & Make India Amputation Free

Dr. Srujal Shah emphasized the need for a collective effort to improve vascular health in India. He urged, “Let us spread the message, educate those around us, and consider vascular surgery as a career. Your role is vital in this life-saving mission. Together, we can create a healthier, amputation-free India.”

