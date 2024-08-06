Bilkul Online

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 6: “V-Pitch Competition” was jointly organized by Innovation Council of Gujarat Technological University and Women Innovator on Friday.

The event was aimed at providing networking opportunities and mentoring to women startup owners, micro, semi-medium and medium enterprises and social activists as well as providing a vital platform to connect with industry experts, CEOs and community leaders.

During the program there were 60 registrations, 42 participants presented their ideas. Trophies were awarded to the 15 best ideas presented in the competition and cash prizes were given to the 5 best winners.

Expert judges Dr. Neha Sharma, Tejshree Shah, Darshana Thakkar, Swati Panchal, Payal Patel and Dr. Nilesh Priyadarshi evaluated ideas based on topics such as innovation, market size and role of entrepreneurs in leading women in business.

As the top five winners Ankita Vijayvargiya, Krishna Siddhapura, Nita Masania, Rutvi Shah and Harshaben Sorthia were felicitated, representing sectors such as waste management, apparel, plastic weaving, healthcare devices and natural products.

Chief guests Snehal Brahmabhat and Pranav Pandya presented their thoughts on entrepreneurship. The program was concluded by Dr. Rajul K. Gajjar, Dr. Tushar Panchal and Dr. It was accompanied by lectures by Mihir Shah, which focused on topics such as innovation, women empowerment and ‘thinking out of the box’. The “V-Pitch” competition created a new milestone of growth and success for women entrepreneurs, giving participants significant experience and inspiration for new entrepreneurship.