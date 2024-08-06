Swarrnim University Organises Student Visit to Blind People’s Association and AMA

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Aug 6: Swarrnim School of Management Commerce and Liberal Arts affiliated with Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University, recently organised a visit of the students to the Blind People’s Association (BPA) in Ahmedabad. This initiative provided students and faculty members with a unique opportunity to engage with the community at BPA, understand their lives and challenges and think of innovations that can help the community overcome these challenges. Following the visit to BPA, students also visited the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA).

Some 32 students as well as volunteers participated in the visit.

The visit was coordinated by Dr Sourbhi Chaturvedi, Director, School of Management Commerce and Liberal Arts. Faculty mentors namely Dr Varsha Patel, Head, School of Management and Commerce and Dr Shashikant Bhagat, Head, School of Liberal Arts, along with assistant professors Archana Vijayvargiya and Dr Anil Borkar, supported the visit.

During the visit, students learned about ENABLE MART, an essential part of the organisation that accepts donations of used clothes and supports the visually impaired community. The students also engaged in a live experiment called ‘Visioning the Dark’, which offered people an insight into the lives of visually impaired individuals. The association also gave the students a tour of their physiotherapy center, IT department, and beauty courses designed to empower visually impaired women.

At AMA, students were introduced to ZEN-KAIZEN, a joint initiative between AMA and the Japan Information & Study Centre. Students also got an opportunity to learn about Japanese culture.

Fostering meaningful collaborations with organisations like the BPA, will pave the way for potential future collaborations, joint training programs, and accessibility projects for students and faculty members of various institutions affiliated with Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University.