Infinix Launches Note 40X 5G: The Most Affordable 12GB+256GB Smartphone

Infinix Launches Note 40X 5G: A Game-Changer in Mid-Range Smartphones with Groundbreaking Features, Starting at INR 14,999

Experience Unmatched Performance and Photography with Infinix Note 40X 5G, Available on Flipkart and Retail Stores from 9th August

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Aug 7: Infinix, a trailblazer in innovative mobile technology, has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Note 40X 5G. This device marks a significant milestone in Infinix’s journey, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the mid-range smartphone segment and reinforcing the company’s position in the ‘Note’ series – known for its all-round performance. The new Note 40X 5G will be available from 9th August onwards with an introductory price of INR 14,999, including bank offers on Flipkart and at the retail stores.

Unparalleled Memory and Performance

Setting a new benchmark in its class, the Note 40X 5G offers two groundbreaking memory configurations: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB, both utilizing UFS 2.2 storage technology. This combination ensures lightning-fast app launches, seamless multitasking, and ample space for all user content. At the heart of the device lies the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, delivering robust performance for everything from day-to-day tasks to resource-intensive applications and mobile gaming.

Revolutionary Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted by the Note 40X 5G’s advanced camera system. The device features a 108MP Triple AI Camera setup complemented by a Quad-LED Flash, ensuring stunning image quality even in challenging light conditions. Users can explore their creativity with over 15 camera modes, including AI Cam for intelligent scene optimization, Portrait mode for professional-looking depth effects, Dual Video mode for simultaneous front and rear camera recording, Pro mode for manual controls, and Film mode for cinematic video capture. The 8MP front camera, enhanced with a dedicated LED flash, guarantees high-quality selfies and video calls in any environment.

Immersive Display and Audio Experience

The Note 40X 5G boasts an expansive 6.78″ FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth scrolling and responsive touch interactions. The punch-hole design maximizes screen real estate, while the innovative Interactive Dynamic Port adds a unique flair to notifications and device interactions. Complementing the visual experience, the dual speaker system with DTS Sound technology delivers rich, immersive audio, making the Note 40x an entertainment powerhouse for gaming, video streaming, and music playback.

Striking Design and Enduring Battery Life

Available in three stunning colors – Palm Blue, Starlit Black, and Lime Green – the Note 40X 5G features a premium gradient back design that catches the eye and feels great in hand. The device is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery, ensuring all-day usage. With 18W fast charging support, users can quickly top up their device and get back to what matters most. AI Charge feature optimizes the charging process while maintaining battery health, ensuring longer and better performance over time

Advanced Software and Security Features

The Note 40X 5G runs on the latest Android 14 operating system, overlaid with Infinix’s XOS 14 user interface. This combination offers a clean, intuitive user experience with minimal bloatware. Security is prioritized with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking and a face unlock feature for added convenience. The Infinix Note 40X 5G is packed with advanced AI technology to enhance your smartphone experience. Its AI APP Boost feature keeps your favorite apps ready in the background, significantly speeding up launch times. AI Wallpaper Generator allows users to generate custom wallpapers based on the text prompts added by them.

Enhanced Connectivity

Keeping users connected in today’s fast-paced world, the Note 40X 5G includes multi-functional NFC capabilities, enabling contactless payments, quick pairing with compatible devices, and easy data sharing.

Pricing and Availability

Boasting of a premium design in three dynamic gradient colors- Palm Blue, Lime Green, and Starlit Black, the Infinix Note 40X 5G smartphone will be available in two memory variants- 12GB+256GB priced at INR *14,999 including INR 1000 cashback and 8GB+256GB at INR *13,499 with INR 1500 cashback- both of them are available with selected banks only, offering an unbeatable value proposition for its exceptional all-round entertainment capabilities. Easy financing options are available through Bank EMI, Bajaj Finance, TVS Finance, Home Credit, and Pine Labs. The new Infinix Note 40X 5G will be available on Flipkart and at the retail stores near you.

*including bank offers.