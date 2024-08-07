Travel and Tourism Fair 2024: Gujarat Hosts Largest Gathering of Travel Professionals

TTF 2024 Opens in Gandhinagar with Record-Breaking International Participation

Gandhinagar, Aug 7: The highly anticipated Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) 2024 opened today at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center in Gandhinagar. This year, TTF, the leading travel show in India, has grown to host the largest-ever gathering of travel industry professionals in Gujarat, with a significant increase in both domestic and international participation.

Recognized as the leading networking platform for the travel industry in India since its inception in 1989, TTF continues to connect travel trade professionals with national and international destinations.

Event Highlights

Exhibitor Showcases: Over 900 exhibitors from 26 countries and 27 Indian states & UTs will present their latest offerings, from travel packages and destination management services to cutting-edge travel technology.

Exciting Deals and Networking opportunities: Exclusive travel deals and packages are available, ensuring trade visitors find the best options for their clients.



Uniting the Travel Industry: This year, we are proud to welcome more than 10,000 travel professionals and industry leaders, ready to explore new opportunities.

With significant participation from countries and destinations such as Azerbaijan, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, and Vietnam, TTF 2024 in Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar offers a glimpse into the diverse travel opportunities available across the globe. State Tourism Boards from Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and many others are exhibiting, featuring vibrant displays of their unique culture and tourism offerings.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, has a key presence at the show to highlight and showcase their ongoing initiatives like the G20 summit, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ ‘Dekho Apna Desh,’ and ‘Swadesh Darshan.’

What’s in Store?

TTF is the place to be for the Indian travel trade community over the next three days. Attendees will network with leading figures from the travel industry, building relationships that promote business growth and innovation. The event includes a variety of networking opportunities designed to encourage the exchange of ideas and best practices, helping to create valuable business collaborations.

The opening ceremony of TTF 2024 was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Chief Guest: Mulubhai Bera, Minister – Tourism, Govt. of Gujarat, Guests of Honour: Rajender Kumar, IAS, Secretary – Tourism, Govt. of Gujarat; S Chhakchhuak, IAS, Managing Director & Commissioner of Tourism, Dept. of Tourism, Govt. of Gujarat; Kuldipsinh S. Jhala, GAS, Joint Managing Director, Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd., and senior officials from various state tourism boards. Leading media professionals also attended, highlighting the event’s significance in the travel and tourism sector.

Spotlight on Gujarat

Ahmedabad, the largest city in Gujarat, is a prominent tourism market, with approximately 30-40% of India’s tourists originating from the state. This significant contribution to both local and international tourism makes Ahmedabad an ideal location for hosting the largest edition of TTF. The city’s rich cultural heritage and strategic position in the travel sector provide unmatched parallel opportunities for both exhibitors and visitors.

TTF is not only India’s largest travel show series but also its oldest and most influential travel trade show network. It specializes in offering highly effective marketing platforms to promote tourism across India’s key travel markets.

TTF is organized annually in major cities including Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi (29, 30 & 31 August), Hyderabad (5 & 6 September), Patna (20 & 21 September), Mumbai (30, 31 January & 1 February), Bengaluru (13, 14 & 15 February), and Chennai (21, 22 & 23 March). Notably, TTF is held in Ahmedabad every year just before the Diwali and winter holidays, which is the peak vacation travel season in the region. This timing makes it a crucial event for the travel industry in Western India.

Sanjiv Agarwal, Chairman and CEO of Fairfest Media, the organizers of TTF, welcomes all attendees: “TTF 2024 in Ahmedabad represents a milestone in our journey of connecting travel professionals across the globe. This year, we have surpassed all previous records, in exhibitors both international and domestic, reflecting the robust growth and enthusiasm in the travel industry. We are excited to provide a dynamic platform where travel professionals can build valuable connections and explore new opportunities. The event’s scale and diverse participation highlight the importance of Gujarat as a key market in the travel and tourism sector. We look forward to a productive and vibrant three days ahead.”

As TTF 2024 kicks off, we welcome you to experience the amazing energy of the event, uncover new business prospects, and explore the latest trends shaping the travel industry. With a packed agenda of B2B meetings & networking, the next three days promise to be both engaging and rewarding for everyone involved!