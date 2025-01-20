Ajay Devgan Joins Ravin Group’s 75th Anniversary Celebration as Face of World Environment Day 2025 Campaign

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 20: Ravin Group, one of India’s fastest-growing business groups and a leader in sustainability and green initiatives, celebrated its remarkable 75th anniversary with an inspiring and colorful evening that brought together industry leaders, policymakers, Bollywood celebrities, and business magnates.

The event, themed “Taking a Sustainable India to the World,” highlighted Ravin Group’s commitment to environmental sustainability, innovation, and reliability. It also recognized the company’s legacy in shaping India’s infrastructure and its dedication to creating a greener future.

At the grand event held at the Jio Convention Center, Ajay Devgn was introduced as the brand ambassador for the World Environment Day 2025 campaign. He unveiled the campaign poster, highlighting the collaboration between Ravin Group and the Bhamla Foundation as joint sustainability partners. The initiative focuses on combating plastic pollution, promoting sustainability, raising environmental awareness, and propelling India’s growth on the global stage.

Bollywood actor and businessman, Vivek Oberoi, specially flew from Dubai to attend the remarkable event and introduced Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, a spiritual leader and motivational speaker who leads international relations for the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and the visionary behind the creation of the Temple in Abu Dhabi.

The event’s theme, “Taking a Sustainable India to the World,” celebrated sustainability and innovation, reflecting Ravin Group’s long-standing commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable India while showcasing its role in the nation’s infrastructure development.

Pankaja Munde, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister for Animal Husbandry, Environment, and Climate Change, expressed her strong support for the initiative, emphasizing that the ministry would back efforts aimed at building a sustainable future.

Vijay Karia, Chairman and Managing Director at Ravin Group of Companies, concluded, “At Ravin Group, we are proud to be part of India’s growth story, with sustainability, reliability, and innovation at the core of everything we do. We are excited to continue this journey and contribute to the global push for environmental responsibility, all while propelling India’s economic progress.”

During the event, Bollywood actor and businessman Vivek Oberoi lent his support, saying, “This is a critical initiative, and it is heartening to see industry leaders come together for a common cause—ensuring that the future of our country and our planet is in safe hands.”

Ajay Devgn expressed his excitement about the initiative, saying, “It is an immense pleasure to be the flag-bearer for a greener tomorrow. I am grateful for this opportunity. Small changes can make a big difference, and I am committed to helping drive this vision forward.”

Dignitaries and Industry Leaders: The event was attended by key political figures including C. P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar, Minister for Information Technology of Maharashtra, Pankaja Munde, Cabinet Minister for Animal Husbandry, Environment, and Climate Change, Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Indian chemical engineer, Anurag Thakur, Member of Lok Sabha, and Ravi Kishan, Member of the Lok Sabha, marking a significant milestone for Ravin Group’s sustainability mission.

Global Business Leaders: Notable business leaders, including Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE India, and Nadir Godrej, Chairman & MD of Godrej Industries, were present, showing strong support for Ravin Group’s vision of sustainability and growth.

Bollywood Stars Shine: Bollywood icons like Ajay Devgn, Malaika Arora, playback singers Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Gulshan Grover, actor and film producer Jackie Shroff, and actor and producer added glamour to the evening, highlighting the growing role of celebrities in supporting environmental initiatives.

Ravin Group’s 75-year legacy is marked by contributions to landmark infrastructure projects like Maha Metro Aqua Line, Mumbai Metro, and Hyderabad Metro. The company has pioneered innovations, such as introducing XLPE cables at PVC prices, and has been a staunch supporter of India’s renewable energy movement. Under Karia’s leadership, Ravin has become a global brand known for its dedication to sustainability and innovation.

During the event, Ravin Group presented sustainability awards to several distinguished individuals, including Brahmavihari Swami, Dr. Mashelkar. Other notable awardees included Suresh Kotak, Ashish Chauhan, Ritesh Agarwal, Manhar Udhas, Vivek Oberoi, Arnab Goswami, Gulzar Saheb, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Nadir Godrej, Prasoon Joshi, Sonu Nigam, Vikas Khanna, and the late Rohit Patel, who was awarded posthumously.

The event also celebrated India’s transformative journey, from humble beginnings to becoming the world’s fifth-largest economy, highlighting the nation’s progress in manufacturing, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Initiatives like “Make in India,” “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” and “Gati Shakti” have fueled this transformation, positioning India as a global leader in sustainability and economic growth.