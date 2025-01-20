ABP LIVE to host SmartEd Conclave 2025 with focus on innovations shaping the future of education

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Jan 20: ABP LIVE, India’s leading digital news platform, is set to host the ‘SmartEd Conclave 2025’, an event dedicated to shaping the future of education in India through innovation and collaboration. Scheduled to be held on January 22, 2025, in New Delhi, the conclave will serve as a pivotal forum to discuss key education initiatives, including the National Education Policy (NEP), the PM-Vidya Lakshmi Scheme, and the transformative impact of digital technology on learning.

ABP LIVE’s SmartEd Conclave 2025 will bring together esteemed policymakers, educators, and innovators from the EdTech industry to address the evolving educational landscape. The discussions will centre on the integration of technology into education to enhance accessibility, inclusivity, and quality. As the sector continues to embrace digital transformation, this conclave aims to facilitate meaningful dialogues that contribute to India’s emergence as a global leader in smart education.

The event will be graced by Anandrao V. Patil, Additional Secretary, School Education Department, Ministry of Education, Govt of India, as the Guest of Honour. He will share insights into the government’s vision and efforts toward advancing digital education and its role in empowering the nation’s youth.

Adding further depth to the discussions will be an impressive panel of thought leaders, including Ankit Khandelwal, Director of Think Exam; Varun Satia, Founder and CEO of Kraftshala; Dr. Vijender Singh Chauhan, Associate Professor at Zakir Husain Delhi College, Delhi University; Neetu Singh, Founder of KD Campus; Dr. Mohsin Ali, Founder Coordinator of Turkish Language & Literature Programme at Jamia Millia Islamia; Monika Mehta, Principal of Ryan International School, Gurugram; Arpit Mittal, Founder and CEO of SpeakX; and Mukul Rustagi, CEO and Co-Founder of Classplus, and Dr. Priyanka Jain Bhabu, Founder Director of CRIA ABA Foundation. These eminent speakers will delve into critical topics such as the role of EdTech in transforming education, empowering educators, and ensuring equitable access to quality learning.

The SmartEd Conclave 2025 underscores ABP LIVE’s commitment to fostering impactful conversations that drive progress in education. By focusing on the convergence of education, technology, and government initiatives, the conclave seeks to provide actionable solutions for modern educational challenges.