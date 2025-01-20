Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Guj CM Bhupendra Patel Unveils Jainacharya Shri Himachalsuri Circle in Shahibag

Ahmedabad, Jan 20: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the Jainacharya Shri Himachalsuri Circle and the statue of Jainacharya Shri Himachalsuri at Sardar Patel Memorial Bhavan in Shahibag. The event was attended by State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratimaben Rakeshkumar Jain, Member of Parliament Dineshbhai Makwana, and Asarwa MLA Darshanaben Vaghela. Jain Acharyas Srimad Vijay Ravishekharsurishwarji Maharaj Saheb and Shrimad Vijay Lalitsoorishwarji Maharaj Saheb graced the occasion.

Jainacharya Srimad Vijaya Himachalsurishwarji Maharaj Saheb gained recognition for consecrating 232 Jain temples. He also contributed to public welfare through the establishment of Sri Nakoda Tirtha in Rajasthan’s Mewanagar, as well as gaushalas, hospitals, Jain hostels, and educational institutions in the regions of Mewar and Marwar.

The program was organized by Sri Mevad Kesari Foundation, Paras Papers-Ahmedabad, and Sri Ratnakar Foundation-Shihore. It was conducted under the guidance of Omprakash, Babulal, Parasamal, and Shankarlal Mehta.

