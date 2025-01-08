Vishal Chiripal Honored as ‘Pride of Ahmedabad’ by CM Bhupendra Patel

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 8: In a moment of great pride for Ahmedabad-headquartered, textile-led diversified conglomerate Chiripal Group, Vishal Chiripal, the promoter of the group, was conferred with the prestigious ‘Pride of Ahmedabad’ Award by the Indian Red Cross Society.

Vishal Chiripal was felicitated by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, at a ceremony organised by the Indian Red Cross Society at the JB Auditorium, Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), on Tuesday.

The ceremony celebrated exceptional contributions to humanitarian causes and blood donation initiatives. It was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Ajaybhai Patel, Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society – Gujarat, and Praveena D.K. (IAS), President of the Indian Red Cross Society – Ahmedabad, along with several other notable guests. The event honoured Centurion Blood Donors and Star Blood Donor Institutions across various categories for their vital roles in supporting the Indian Red Cross Society’s mission of saving lives through blood donation.

Vishal Chiripal received the award in the Corporate Category for encouraging blood donation through corporate and CSR initiatives at Chiripal Group companies.

Over the years, Chiripal Group has facilitated the donation of 50,000 units of blood. In fact, the birthday of Brij Mohan Chiripal, the promoter of the group, is celebrated uniquely every year with various philanthropic initiatives, including Blood Donation Drives. The Group also collaborates with residential societies to organise Blood Donation Camps periodically.

Speaking about the honour, Vishal Chiripal said, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the ‘Pride of Ahmedabad’ Award from the esteemed Indian Red Cross Society and the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel. This recognition holds special significance not only for me but also for the Chiripal Group, as it reflects our commitment to making a meaningful difference in society. Through our corporate and CSR initiatives, we have always strived to create a positive impact. Facilitating the donation of over 50,000 units of blood is a testament to our resolve. Blood donation is one of the simplest yet most impactful ways to save lives, and it gives me immense pride that our annual blood donation drives has become a meaningful tradition.”

He further added, I dedicate this honour to the incredible donors, collaborators, and volunteers who have supported these initiatives with selfless enthusiasm. This recognition inspires us to continue championing causes that contribute to the well-being of our community. We remain committed to fostering a culture of giving and encourage every individual and organisation to join hands in this life-saving mission.”

The Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, also paid tribute to the unsung heroes of the state’s healthcare sector at the ‘Pride of Ahmedabad’ award ceremony.