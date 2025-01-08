APSEZ Ranks in Top 10 of 2024 S&P Global Sustainability Assessment

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 8: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) was ranked among the Top 10 global transportation and transportation infrastructure companies in the 2024 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), with a score of 68(out of 100)—three points improvement over last year. APSEZ is now placed in the 97th percentile within the sector*, improving from the 96th percentile in 2023.

For the second consecutive year, APSEZ secured the #1 spot in the Environment dimension. It also achieved the highest scores across several criteria in the Social, Governance & Economic dimensions, including Transparency & Reporting, Materiality, Supply Chain Management, Information Security/Cybersecurity & System Availability, and Customer Relations.

“We firmly believe responsible business practices drive innovation and long-term success. The latest recognition only reflects our commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. Our team’s dedication to integrating sustainability across all our operations has been key to this achievement. We remain committed to our Net Zero by 2040 goal,” said Ashwini Gupta, Whole-Time Director & CEO of APSEZ.

*As of 31st December 2024, 60% of 318 companies in the transport and transport infrastructure sector assessed for CSA 2024