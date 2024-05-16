Reliance Retail Partners with ASOS to introduce ASOS’s Own Brands to India

ASOS and Reliance Retail Join Forces to Redefine Fashion Landscape in India

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, May 16: Reliance Retail, India’s leading retailer, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with ASOS, the UK’s premier online fashion destination for 20-somethings, aimed at reshaping India’s fashion scene. This strategic alliance signifies a significant step for Reliance Retail in its mission to provide unmatched choices and elevate retail experiences for Indian consumers.

Under a long-term licensing agreement, Reliance Retail will serve as the exclusive retail partner for ASOS across all online and offline channels in India. Leveraging its extensive experience in operating omni-channel retail networks, Reliance Retail plans to introduce ASOS’s curated portfolio of fashion-led own brand labels to the Indian market. This will be achieved through a multi-channel presence for ASOS, including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand store expressions, and digital commerce platforms.

ASOS, renowned as a go-to fashion destination for 20-somethings, complements Reliance Retail’s strength in operating India’s largest omni-channel retail networks. This partnership promises to revolutionize how Indian consumers discover and engage with the latest global fashion trends. Notably, this agreement marks ASOS’ first country-wide exclusive retail partnership.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, stated, “We’re excited to welcome ASOS into our fashion family, marking a significant stride in our dedication to bringing the pulse of global trends to Indian shores. This partnership reaffirms our status as India’s premier retail destination, ensuring our customers have access to the cutting-edge fashion styles they crave.”

José Antonio Ramos, CEO, ASOS, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Our purpose is to give fashion lovers around the world the confidence to be whoever they want to be through access to the latest and best trends. Together with Reliance Retail, we’re excited to be bringing some of our fashion-led own-brands to customers in India – including ASOS Design, one of the biggest British fashion brands on the planet.”