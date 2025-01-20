Realme Unveils Revolutionary 14 Pro Series 5G with World’s First Cold-Sensitive Color-Changing Technology

Powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 7300, Realme’s Latest Offerings Elevate Performance and Imaging

Ahmedabad, Jan 20: Realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Realme 14 Pro Series 5G and Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC. The latest additions to the brand’s smartphone and AIoT portfolio introduce cutting-edge technology and industry-first innovations, redefining the mid-range smartphone market.

Revolutionary Cold-Sensitive Color-Changing Technology

The Realme 14 Pro Series 5G includes two flagship models: Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G. Designed in collaboration with the renowned Danish design studio Valeur Designers, these smartphones debut the world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing technology. When exposed to temperatures below 16°C, the devices transition from Pearl White to vibrant Blue, returning to their original shade as the temperature rises. Additionally, Realme introduces vegan suede leather in this segment, ensuring a skin-friendly touch with a premium feel.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G: Flagship-Level Imaging and Performance

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G sets new benchmarks with its Sony IMX 882 periscope telephoto lens, DSLR-level Sony IMX896 OIS camera, and AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 system. It also features the industry’s first MagicGlow Triple Flash, delivering next-gen ultra-clear AI imaging and exceptional night photography. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, the device ensures segment-leading performance. Other standout features include:

Bezel-less quad-curved display

6000mAh Titan battery for extended usage

Largest VC cooling system in its segment for a seamless gaming experience

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is available in three stunning colors: Pearl White, Suede Grey, and an India-exclusive Bikaner Purple. It comes in three storage options:

8GB+128GB – INR 27,999

8GB+256GB – INR 29,999

12GB+256GB – INR 30,999

Realme 14 Pro 5G: A Perfect Balance of Power and Elegance

The Realme 14 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset, offering a smooth and efficient performance. It is equipped with a DSLR-level Sony large-sensor OIS camera, AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 system, and MagicGlow Triple Flash for stunning night portraits. Additional highlights include:

120Hz curved vision display

6000mAh Titan battery

Segment’s largest VC cooling system for superior gaming performance

The Realme 14 Pro 5G is available in Pearl White, Suede Grey, and the India-exclusive Jaipur Pink. It comes in two storage variants:

8GB+128GB – INR 22,999

8GB+256GB – INR 24,999

Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC: Superior Sound Experience

Alongside the smartphones, Realme has also launched the Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC, promising an immersive audio experience with superior sound quality and a seamless user interface.

Devender Singh, Product Strategy Manager Realme while commenting on the launch in Ahmedabad on Monday said “We are thrilled to introduce the Realme 14 Pro Series 5G and Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC. With the world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing technology, advanced imaging features, and powerful performance, we are committed to delivering industry-first innovations to our customers.”

With this launch, Realme continues its legacy of offering flagship features at competitive prices, further solidifying its position as a trendsetter in the smartphone industry.

