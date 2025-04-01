Eris Lifesciences designates Gopal Agrawal and Nita Borkar in leadership roles

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, April 1, 2025: Eris Lifesciences Limited, a leading Indian branded formulations manufacturing company has designated Gopal Agrawal and Nita Borkar in leadership roles in its flagship Domestic Branded Formulations business.

Gopal Agrawal has joined Eris as Vice President and will head up the Renal Care, Branded Injectables and Market Access business segments. Prior to joining Eris, Gopal was Director, Market Access at Takeda. Prior to Takeda, Gopal has worked with Shire Plc and Eli Lilly. He brings over three decades of rich experience in areas such as Sales, Market Access, Key Account & Tender Management, Pricing & Reimbursement, Public Affairs & Public Health Systems, Patient Advocacy & Services and Patient Support Programs. He holds a Bachelors’ degree in Science, a Masters’ degree in Electronics from Lucknow University and an MBA in Marketing from IGNOU.

Nita Borkar is the co-founder of Oaknet Healthcare and became part of the Eris organization following the acquisition of Oaknet by Eris in May 2022. Another pharma industry veteran, she co-founded Oaknet in Apr 2015, secured private equity funding for the business and built it into a successful player in the Dermatology space before divesting it to Eris back in 2022. She has now taken on a larger role in Eris and will spearhead the Dermatology, Neuropsychiatry and VMN businesses. Prior to co-founding Oaknet, Nita has worked with Lupin and Dabur across India, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Nita holds a Bachelors’ degree in Microbiology and an MBA from Mumbai University.

Welcoming Gopal and Nita into their new roles, Amit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Eris Lifesciences said, “It is a real pleasure to have Gopal and Nita on board and taking on leadership roles in the business. Along with Murari who joined us last month to head the Cardiometabolic business, I am confident that our three new BU Leaders will bring their experience and expertise to bear and enable us to turbocharge the growth of our Domestic Formulations business over the next few years. I congratulate them on their new roles and wish them success.”