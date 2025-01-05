Shalini Passi gives tips on how to make ‘boring’ parties ‘fabulous’

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Jan 5 : Shalini Passi, who took the Internet by storm after her appearance in the reality show “Bollywood Wives Vs Fabulous Lives,” has given out tips on how to make boring parties fabulous in her own style.

Shalini took to her Instagram, where she shared a sparkly new video. In the clip she jotted down some important tips on how to make parties as grand as hers. In the clip, the internet sensation is heard saying: “Hi, this is Shalini Passi and this is my guide for making your parties go from boring to fabulous.” Her first tip was: “ Always remember to pay attention to detail.” “Don’t rely on others for entertainment. Be your own entertainment,” Shalini revealed the second tip.

Describing it as “important”, her third point included: “Most importantly, shine from all angles or sparkle.” “Don’t forget small gestures matter. Finally, leave a lasting impression,” she revealed the final two tips. With just one stint on “Bollywood Wives Vs Fabulous Lives,” Shalini has managed to rule over the hearts of all. She was even seen as a guest on the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 18” last month. Ahead of her stepping into the house, she shared her mantra to survive in “Bigg Boss”. She spoke about the five important steps she would follow to “survive in the house.”

“Step 1: Walk at your own pace,” said Shalini. She added: “Step 2: Stay fabulous always, even during kitchen fights. Step 3: Drama, ignore it, even if it’s religious. Step 4: Be like Taj Mahal, timeless, classy, impossible to replicate. Step 5: Speak less, slay more. Bye.” Talking about “Bigg Boss 18”, the show is in its last two weeks with names such as Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang, Chahat Panday, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Sharma, Avinash Mishra and Kashish Kapoor competing for the trophy.