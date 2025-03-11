Chiripal Group Hosts Annual Annadan & Health Camp for Dakor Devotees on Holi-Phagani Poonam

BILKULONLINE

Nadiad, March 11: Marking 30 years of unwavering commitment to philanthropy, Chiripal Group successfully organised its Annual Annadan (Food Donation) and Health Camp for devotees visiting the Ranchhodrai Temple, Dakor on the occasion of Holi-Phagani Poonam.

The event was held at Devakinandan Vishram Griha in Sihunj Village, Kheda on Tuesday and saw an overwhelming response from thousands of devotees who benefitted from the initiative.

Every year, on Holi-Phagani Poonam, several devotees go walking to the Ranchhodrai Temple from their cities, towns and villages. The annual camp that is organised every year by Chiripal Group, provides free food, medicines, and healthcare services, to the devotees who take this spiritual journey to seek the blessings of Thakor Bhagwan Ranchhodrai at Dakor. The initiative, which has grown into a significant humanitarian effort over the years, reflects Chiripal Group’s dedication to seva (selfless service) and community welfare.

Besides the camp, a team of doctors, nurses, and masseuses was deployed to address the medical needs of devotees, offering essential healthcare support, foot massages for weary pilgrims, and free medicines for common ailments. Devotional songs and bhajans were also played at the camp, bringing comfort, nourishment and joy to the devotees.

Speaking about the initiative, Ronak Chiripal, Promoter of Chiripal Group, said, “Service to society is a fundamental value of Chiripal Group. We are honoured to continue this noble tradition of Annadan and healthcare support, ensuring that devotees receive nourishment and medical aid during their pilgrimage. The overwhelming participation and blessings from the devotees reaffirm our commitment to this cause.”

The Chiripal Group’s seva camp stands as a testament to the organisation’s ethos of giving back to society and fostering a culture of compassion and service.