Ttec Wellness Walk- 23rd Annual TTEC Wellness Walk Raises Rs. 100.30 Lakh for Social Upliftment

Over 3,600 Participants Join the Charity Walk to Support Three NGOs

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 11: The 23rd Annual TTEC Wellness Walk took place today at the L.D. College of Engineering, Ahmedabad, bringing together 3,681 participants in support of social causes.

The event, known for promoting health awareness and charitable giving, successfully raised Rs. 100.30 lakh (USD 115,000) for three NGOs committed to community development and social welfare. Participants joined from various cities across India and beyond, reinforcing the global impact of this initiative.

Event Highlights

Date & Venue: 9th March 2025, L.D. College of Engineering, Ahmedabad

Number of Participants: 3,681

Fund Raised: Rs. 100.30 lakh (USD 115,000)

Walk/Run Distances: 4 km walk / 7.5 km run

Flag-Off Time: 7:00 AM

Beneficiary NGOs

The funds raised will directly benefit three NGOs dedicated to improving lives in different social spheres:

Gujarat State Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (GSNP+)

Operating since 2003, GSNP+ supports individuals and families affected by HIV/AIDS by advocating for their rights, providing knowledge resources, and strengthening community-based programs across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Paryavaran Mitra

Established in 2014, this initiative empowers rag-picking women by ensuring fair wages, dignity, and recognition for their role in waste management. It also provides healthcare, food security, and interest-free loans to improve their quality of life.

Samait Shala

Since 2016, Samait Shala has been working to create inclusive learning environments in schools by bridging educational gaps and empowering students, teachers, and parents.

Corporate Sponsorship and Fundraising

This year, 24 companies supported the TTEC Wellness Walk, collectively helping to raise Rs. 1,242 lakh (USD 1.95 million) through individual registrations and sponsorships. As part of its commitment, TTEC contributed Rs. 60 lakh (~USD 69,000) in registration matching and direct donations. All sponsorship funds were directly donated to the respective NGOs.

23 Years of Impact

Over the past 23 years, the TTEC Wellness Walk has witnessed:

104,355 total participants

284 corporate sponsors

12.42 Crores (USD 1.95 million) raised

Support extended to 77 NGOs

Leadership Perspective

Biju Pillai, Vice President, Operations, India – TTEC, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support:

“As we wrap up yet another incredible chapter of the TTEC Wellness Walk, I express my gratitude to the thousands of people who came together today – families, corporate donors, sponsors, and our very own TTEC team. This year, we witnessed a turnout of close to 4,000 registrants and, for the first time in our 23-year journey, we have raised Rs. 1 crore to support meaningful causes.

With this milestone, our collective efforts over the years have now touched Rs. 12.42 crores, supporting 77 NGOs and bringing together over 104,000 walkers in a shared mission of giving back. This event has always been more than just a walk. Every step taken today represents hope, change, and the belief that when we come together, we create a better future. A heartfelt thank you to all our corporate sponsors, donors, volunteers, and participants for making this event a grand success year after year.”

Looking Ahead

The TTEC Wellness Walk continues to grow as a platform for social impact, health awareness, and community engagement. With strong corporate and individual participation, the event is poised to achieve even greater milestones in the coming years.

Kindly LIKE the video link and SUBSCRIBE our channel. Thanks.

https://youtube.com/shorts/FNQyQh6K-E4?feature=share