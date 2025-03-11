NID Ahmedabad’s Ishita Verma Wins Lexus Design Award 2024 for Game-Changing Fabric Spray Innovation

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 11: Ishita Verma, a talented student from the National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad, has made her mark on the global stage by winning the prestigious Lexus Design Award 2024 in the conceptual category.

Her groundbreaking design project, “INILIXIR – Targeted Topical Drug Delivery with Fabric Spray Mechanism Providing Rapid Absorption, Enhanced Penetration, and Uniform Cover”, has been recognized for its innovative approach to drug delivery. This project aims to revolutionize topical medication application, ensuring better absorption and efficiency.

The Lexus Design Award celebrates creativity and futuristic design solutions that contribute to a better tomorrow. Ishita’s achievement is a testament to her vision, ingenuity, and excellence in design innovation.

As part of this prestigious honor, Ishita Verma will receive a cash award of Rs. 5 Lakhs.

