From Europe to Ahmedabad: Himali Vyas Nayak’s Spectacular Garba Journey

Himali Vyas Nayak Brings Global Garba Fever to Ahmedabad This Navratri

Himali Vyas Nayak is set to complete a pre-Navratri tour across Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Portugal, captivating audiences with her vibrant Garba performances.

From October 3 to 12, Himali will entertain Ahmedabadis with a mix of Raas, Dakla, Dodhiyu, and traditional Desi Garba, showcasing her mastery of 450 Garbas.

Post-Navratri, Himali heads to Canada, continuing her mission to take the spirit of Garba to global audiences.

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Sep 15: This Navratri, Garba lovers from across the globe are in for a treat as renowned Gujarati singer Himali Vyas Nayak embarks on a global tour, taking the traditional beats of Garba to new heights. Fresh off her pre-Navratri celebrations in four European countries, Himali is all set to entertain her hometown from October 3 to 12, before jetting off to Canada for post-Navratri festivities.

The pre-Navratri tour, which took place from September 19 to 30, saw Himali light up stages in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Portugal. The singer delivered four electrifying performances across two weekends, mesmerizing audiences with her dynamic Garba renditions.

Following her international performances, Himali will bring the magic back home to Ahmedabad, where she’ll delight fans with Raas, Dakla, Dodhiyu, and Desi Garba. A true Garba aficionado, Himali is known for her remarkable ability to sing 450 Garbas from memory. Her contribution to taking Garba to a global audience has been profound, and her upcoming performances are sure to continue that legacy.

Himali has been a trailblazer for Gujarati music, making history as the only Gujarati artist to perform the U.S. national anthem on American soil in 2015 and 2017. Over her illustrious career, she has shared the stage with musical greats like Krishna Mohan Bhatt, Shaan, Purushottam Upadhyay, Gaurang Vyas, and Ashit Desai.

Born into a family deeply rooted in the arts, Himali’s musical journey began at the age of four. She trained under esteemed mentors, including Dr. Viraj Amar and Padma Shri Purushottam Upadhyay, and later honed her skills in Western Rock and Pop at Trinity College, London. A national topper in music, Himali has spent over 15 years performing Indian classical, regional, folk, and fusion music across India, the U.S., U.K., Middle East, and China.

With playback credits in 15 Gujarati films, dramas, and jingles, her music has been featured by top labels such as Sony Music, Times Music, Universal Music, MTV, and Saregam. Himali’s dedication to her craft has earned her prestigious awards, including the Best Kala Sadhak Award, Sangeet Ratna Award, and Daughter of Gujarat Award from the Government of Gujarat.As she prepares for her upcoming performances, Himali shared her excitement, saying, “It’s an honor to take Garba to the global stage. After this world tour, I can’t wait to return to Ahmedabad and celebrate Navratri with my fellow Gujaratis.” Chintan Naik, the husband of Himali Vyas Nayak, is a talented poet celebrated for his evocative and meaningful lyrics in both Gujarati and Hindi. His work has added depth to the music Himali performs, further enriching their artistic collaboration. As Himali Vyas Nayak prepares to enchant global audiences with her soulful Garba performances, her parents, Neeta and Jayesh Vyas, couldn’t be prouder of the journey their daughter has taken. “When she was an infant, I would sing lullabies to her, and she would listen joyously,” recalls Neeta. “Even then, I knew she had a deep love for music. What I admire most about her singing today is not just her melodious voice but the sincerity and dedication she brings to every performance.”Himali’s passion for music has only grown with time, as she has embraced music in all its forms and genres. Speaking to BILKULONLINE, Himali shared her love for the universality of music. “Music transcends language and borders,” she said. “From the Arab Emirates to the U.S. and U.K., I’ve performed across the world, and no matter where I am, my audience connects with it, whether they understand the language or not. The Asian diaspora, in particular, has been incredibly supportive, regularly organizing and admiring my performances.”With parents who recognized her talent from a young age and a lifelong dedication to her craft, Himali has not only made her mark on the global stage but also carried the pride of Gujarati music with her. After her hometown performances, she will continue to spread the joy of Garba in Canada for post-Navratri festivities, solidifying her role as an ambassador of Gujarati culture.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)