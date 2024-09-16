PM Modi Lays Foundation for Key Projects Worth Rs 8,000 Crore in Gujarat

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sep 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several key development projects in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with a combined value exceeding Rs 8,000 crore.

The PM is on a two-day visit to the State. The projects include the quadrupling of the Samakhiali-Gandhidham and Gandhidham-Adipur railway lines, the development of iconic roads within the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) area, and the construction of flyovers at major junctions including Bakrol, Hathijan, Ramol, and Panjarpol.

While addressing the crowd after handing over homes to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Modi said, “In the festive season, the festival of India’s progress is also on. Today, we are inaugurating projects worth Rs 8,000 crore, including rail, road, and Metro connectivity developments. Namo-Bharat rapid rail has also commenced, significantly boosting urban connectivity.

Thousands of families in Gujarat will enter their new homes today, and I hope they celebrate Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, and all other festivals with joy in their new homes. I congratulate the women in whose names these homes are registered.” He further acknowledged the recent challenges due to heavy rainfall, saying, “We saw massive rainfall recently, resulting in the loss of lives and property damage. The state and central governments are working tirelessly to ease the pain of those affected. For those in hospitals, I wish a speedy recovery.

This is my first visit to Gujarat after winning a third term. Gujarat is my janbhoomi, and it has taught me the lessons of life. When a son returns to his roots and receives blessings from his people, it gives him renewed energy.” In the energy sector, the Prime Minister inaugurated a 30 MW solar power system and a 35 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station. New 220-kilovolt substations were unveiled in Morbi and Rajkot to enhance the region’s power infrastructure.

PM Modi also launched the Single Window IT System (SWITS) for the International Financial Services Centres Authority, which aims to simplify financial services operations. Over 30,000 homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin were also approved. The Prime Minister released the first instalment of funds to begin construction and handed over completed homes to beneficiaries in Gujarat’s urban and rural areas. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi flagged off the 20.8 km Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase II from Sector-1 Station in Gandhinagar. He travelled alongside youngsters on the Metro, marking the extension of the North-South Metro Corridor, which now connects APMC to Mahatma Mandir and includes a branch line from GNLU to GIFT City. Phase II introduces an 8 km stretch with eight new stations, and a 15.4 km viaduct is inaugurated between Motera and Sector 1.

The new stations include GNLU, Raysan, Randesan, Dholakuva Circle, Infocity, and Sector 1. Additionally, a 5.4 km link line to GIFT City features PDEU and GIFT City stations. The entire Metro expansion project has been completed for Rs 3,284 crore.