GSFA: 42nd Reliance Cup Senior Men’s Inter-district Football Tournament Begins

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sep 16: The Gujarat State Football Association (GSFA) kicked off the 42nd edition of the Reliance Cup Senior Men’s Interdistrict Football Tournament, a cornerstone event that showcases the top football talent across Gujarat. The tournament began yesterday on September 15 at two prime locations: the PDEU Football Ground in Gandhinagar and the SAG Football Ground in Nikol, Ahmedabad.

This year’s Reliance Cup promises to be a thrilling spectacle with 28 district teams competing for the esteemed trophy. Junagadh, the reigning champion, will face a formidable challenge in their quest to defend their title. The teams have been accommodated at the SAG Gandhinagar and SAG Nikol sports hostels.

Rajya Sabha Member Parimal Nathwani who is the president of the GSFA and Director (Corporate Affairs) of RIL expressed happiness on the commencement of the tournament. He said: “For the first time in the history of Gujarat, 28 district teams are participating in the Reliance Cup Senior Men’s Inter-District Football Tournament. It’s momentous occasion for us at GSFA. It reflects the successful efforts of the GSFA in promoting and developing football across the state. Our commitment to nurturing and advancing football talent remains steadfast, and we look forward to continuing this positive trajectory in the years to come.”

The tournament is structured into two tiers enabling a total of 49 matches in all. The Tier 1 will feature 12 teams. Of which eight teams have already qualified based on last year’s performance, while the remaining four spots will be contested by teams from Tier 2, which consists of 20 teams playing in a league-cum-knockout format.

With 560 players set to showcase their abilities, the Reliance Cup serves as a vital platform for emerging talent. Scouts and selectors will be present to identify standout performers for potential selection to a pre-national camp, with the ultimate goal of representing the Gujarat Senior Men’s Football Team at the prestigious Santosh Trophy.

The final of Reliance cup will be played on 28th September at PDEU, Gandhinagar. The GSFA is committed to the advancement and promotion of football across the state of Gujarat. The objective of the various tournaments and development initiatives is to foster talent and enhance the quality of football in the State.