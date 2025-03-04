IIFA 2025 to celebrate 50 years of ‘Sholay’ with special tribute at Raj Mandir Cinema

Mumbai, March 4 : IIFA 2025 is set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films, “Sholay,” with a special tribute at Jaipur’s renowned Raj Mandir Cinema.

This star-studded event not only celebrates the timeless classic but also marks the golden anniversary of the legendary theatre, which has been an integral part of India’s cinematic history. The grand occasion promises to be a fitting homage to “Sholay” and the rich legacy of Raj Mandir Cinema. As part of the grand festivities at IIFA 2025, the event will honor Sholay. Renowned as a symbol of cinematic brilliance, Raj Mandir has stood as a cherished landmark in Indian film history, making it the ideal venue to celebrate the legacy of this legendary film.

This tribute will not only highlight Sholay’s lasting influence on Indian cinema but also mark Raj Mandir’s incredible five-decade journey as a revered sanctuary for movie lovers. Speaking about the event, Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of IIFA, shared his excitement, saying, “IIFA 2025 is not just a celebration—it’s a journey through time, honouring 50 years of Sholay at Jaipur’s iconic Raj Mandir. As we mark IIFA’s Silver Jubilee, we are celebrating more than milestones; we are celebrating legends, memories, and the magic of cinema that has touched hearts for generations.” He added, “Sholay is more than a film—it’s an emotion, a timeless masterpiece that continues to inspire storytellers and audiences alike. And what better place to honour its legacy than Raj Mandir, a theatre that has been a historical sanctuary for movie lovers for five decades. This tribute is our way of bringing together the soul of Indian cinema with the grandeur of an architectural marvel, creating a moment that will be cherished forever. It’s a historic celebration of cinema and culture.

IIFA 2025 promises to be an unforgettable homage to the power of storytelling, uniting film lovers in a celebration of the magic that makes Indian cinema so special.” Directed by Ramesh Sippy and produced by his father G. P. Sippy, “Sholay” is a cinematic masterpiece written by the legendary duo Salim-Javed. The film tells the story of two criminals, Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), who are hired by a retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) to capture the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). The iconic cast also includes veteran actresses Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri. The highly anticipated 25th anniversary edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards is set to take place in Jaipur on March 8th–9th, 2025.