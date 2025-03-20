C.C. Sheth College of Commerce celebrated the International Day of Happiness at an old age home

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 20: On the occasion of the International Day of Happiness, the NSS (National Service Scheme) unit of C.C. Sheth College of Commerce organized an event at Shree Bhagwat Vidyapith Old Age Home in Sola on 19th March 2025.

The primary aim of the celebration was to promote the importance of happiness, compassion, and empathy by bringing smiles to the faces of the elderly. It also aimed to instill a sense of social responsibility among the NSS volunteers and encourage them to make positive contributions to society.

During the event, students engaged in meaningful conversations with the elderly residents, listened to their stories, and exchanged thoughts. This interaction helped bridge the generation gap and created an atmosphere filled with warmth and understanding.

As a gesture of care and affection, the NSS volunteers served a nutritious meal to the residents. They ensured that the food was served with warmth and kindness, making the elderly feel valued and cared for.

The event was met with overwhelming positivity from the residents, who expressed their gratitude and happiness. For the students, it was a humbling experience that left a lasting impact, making them realize the importance of spreading happiness and caring for the elderly.